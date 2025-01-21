Highland tea

From March to October, visitors to Tủa Chùa District, Điện Biên Province, will have the opportunity to experience picking ancient Shan Tuyết tea leaves in addition to exploring the wild landscape and unique culture of the local people. Shan Tuyết tea, also known as ‘immortal tea’ because many trees are hundreds of years old, has become a symbol of this land. This has also made Tủa Chùa an attractive destination to tourists.