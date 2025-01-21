Politics & Law
Home Travel

Highland tea

January 21, 2025 - 17:42
From March to October, visitors to Tủa Chùa District, Điện Biên Province, will have the opportunity to experience picking ancient Shan Tuyết tea leaves in addition to exploring the wild landscape and unique culture of the local people. Shan Tuyết tea, also known as ‘immortal tea’ because many trees are hundreds of years old, has become a symbol of this land. This has also made Tủa Chùa an attractive destination to tourists.

Travel

Taking the A Train

Train tours are becoming more and more popular in Việt Nam. The Chapa Express Train is one cool way to travel for anyone looking for a trip to Sapa. The gentle sway of the overnight train will rock you to sleep, allowing you to arrive at Lào Cai station refreshed in the early morning.
Travel

Nho Quế River, a jewel set in a fairy tale land

Nho Quế River is one of the most enchanting destinations on the Hà Giang stone plateau. Alongside the iconic Mã Pì Lèng Pass and the breathtaking Tu Sản Canyon, it offers an unforgettable journey for every traveller.
Travel

HCM City Tourism Week 2024 begins

The fourth HCM City Tourism Week 2024 commenced on Thursday (December 5), showcasing a diverse array of tourism, sports, and musical activities, as well as promotional initiatives across all districts of the city, including Thủ Đức City.

