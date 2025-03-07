Sa Mu Peak, a hidden gem for adventurous souls

By Lâm Giang

Rising to an impressive 2,756m height, Sa Mu Peak stands proudly among the three majestic summits of the Tà Xùa special-use forest, straddling the border between Bắc Yên District in Sơn La Province and Trạm Tấu District in Yên Bái Province. This breathtaking locale is quickly becoming a favourite trekking destination for adventurous young explorers.

Nestled within a pristine primeval forest, Sa Mu, also known as U Bò, boasts enchanting ancient trees, lush green groves and an artistic play of light that dances through the canopy. It’s not merely a trekking route, it’s an immersive journey into nature’s beauty, where every step and breath intertwines the essence of man and the wild.

In addition to its rich biodiversity and vibrant flowers, Sa Mu serves as an ideal spot for cloud hunting. Whether it’s the soft hues of dawn or the warm glow of dusk, the scenery here is nothing short of majestic and poetic.

What makes Sa Mu particularly appealing is its accessibility. It's a climb that welcomes beginners, making it perfect for those new to trekking. After a scenic drive from Hà Nội to Sơn La, you’ll travel to the heart of Bắc Yên Town, then venture about 32km to the foot of the mountain in Xím Vàng Commune to begin your ascent.

Two trekking routes lead to the summit: one from Xím Vàng and another from Háng Đồng. However, most visitors prefer the 8km trek from Xím Vàng, which typically takes around four hours to reach the cozy resting camp.

Tucked away in the heart of the ancient forest, this camp, lovingly built by locals, accommodates about 40 visitors, offering essential amenities like pillows, blankets, drinking water and meals. Be sure to contact the camp owner in advance for attentive service.

As you ascend, you’ll traverse diverse layers of vegetation, particularly through an enchanting primeval forest draped in moss. The scenery transforms with the seasons; from February to March, the area bursts into a vibrant display of exotic flowers and herbs, with brilliant rhododendrons dotting the landscape like jewels among the green.

At over 2,000m above sea level, sparkling streams gurgle alongside lush, green carpets of wild grasses and mulberries, creating a picturesque and tranquil environment. As you climb higher, the forest unveils its charm, with paths adorned with moss, ancient trees as wide as a person’s embrace and sprawling vines that twist and turn like in the tales of old.

When you reach nearly 2,700m, you’ll find yourself surrounded by towering peaks and the rugged beauty of ancient rhododendron trees, some estimated to be hundreds of years old. Their blossoms cascade down like confetti, forming a mesmerising carpet that beckons you onward.

Perhaps the most magical aspect of this trek is the breathtaking sea of clouds that drapes itself over Sa Mu. At the summit, 2,756m above sea level, visitors are treated to a stunning view of clouds rolling effortlessly across the jagged mountains, creating an ethereal landscape.

Standing atop Sa Mu, watching the clouds dance below, you can’t help but feel a sense of wonder.

Nguyễn Việt Hùng, an avid mountaineer from the northwest, shares his admiration for this route: “What I love most about Sa Mu is the enchanting forest filled with ancient trees and moss. It’s a place where I can conquer my own limits and reconnect with nature. After all, nature isn’t just a destination; it’s a homecoming.”

Beyond the well-known sights of Tà Xùa, such as Dinosaur's Back, Wind Peak and Lonely Tree, Sa Mu is a perfect haven for those who crave exploration and adventure. — VNS