Quảng Ninh to launch new tours on Bái Tử Long Bay in mid-March

QUẢNG NINH — The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh will launch new sightseeing tours on Bái Tử Long Bay in mid-March.

The plan includes 10 new tour routes on Bái Tử Long Bay and three others connecting it with the UNESCO-recognised heritage site of Hạ Long Bay, offering fresh opportunities for the local tourism sector while making sightseeing experiences in both bays more diverse and attractive.

To ensure a smooth roll-out, relevant authorities have reviewed legal procedures and conducted field surveys, and collaborated with both domestic and international travel businesses to develop and promote Bái Tử Long Bay as a premier tourist destination.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to welcome visitors to both Bái Tử Long and Hạ Long bays.

By the end of 2025, the goal is to fully put into service 10 sightseeing routes, 7 overnight stay locations, Bái Tử Long National Park, an ecological park and heritage gardens and tourist routes covering Quan Lạn, Minh Châu, Bản Sen, and Ngọc Vừng islands.

Additionally, the Department of Construction will lead investments in waterway infrastructure, ensuring piers, overnight stops, and ports meet regulatory standards. Plans are also underway to upgrade the fleet of tourist boats and improve service quality across Hạ Long and Bái Tử Long Bays.

Recently, Quảng Ninh has successfully attracted high-end tourists, including billionaires and millionaires from Europe and North America, to explore both Bái Tử Long and Hạ Long bays. To further draw international visitors, it is necessary for local tourism businesses to improve their offerings by building a fleet of high-quality, professional tourist boats, improving transport infrastructure, strengthening promotional campaigns and refining tourism products.

Recognised as one of Southeast Asia's most stunning travel destinations, Bái Tử Long Bay boasts breathtaking natural scenery, thousands of islets and pristine beaches, and a rich culinary culture. However, its tourism potential remains largely untapped. The introduction of these new routes and luxury travel options aims to offer unique and upscale tourism experiences and extend visitors' stay duration and increase their spending. They are expected to boost Quảng Ninh’s competitiveness as a global tourism hub and generate higher revenue for travel agencies and businesses.

This year, Quảng Ninh aims to attract 20 million visitors, including 4.5 million foreign tourists, and earn VNĐ50 trillion (about US$2 billion) from tourism activities.

The new Bái Tử Long Bay tour routes will play a key role in achieving these ambitious targets, further positioning Quảng Ninh as a leading destination in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia. — VNS