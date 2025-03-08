Tiền Giang tourism thrives in early 2025

Tourism in the southern province of Tiền Giang began to flourish in the first two months of the year, with the number of visitors increasing by 1.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the provincial tourism authority.

This is a positive sign for the sector, thanks to efforts in building, promoting, and attracting tourists, as well as investing in and developing unique tourism products with distinct local identities.

In total, the first two months of the year saw 367,668 visitors, up 1.2 per cent from the same period last year, reaching 17.5 per cent of the annual target.

The number of international visitors reached 111,690, an increase of 1.4 per cent, meeting 16 per cent of the annual target.

The tourism pier at the Provincial Tourism Development Centre alone received 30,814 visitors in February.

Popular tourist destinations in Tiền Giang such as Tân Thành Beach in Gò Công Đông District, the Đồng Tâm Snake Farm in Châu Thành District, Thới Sơn Islet in Mỹ Tho City, Đông Hòa Hiệp ancient village in Cái Bè District, and Tân Phong Islet in Cai Lậy District attracted a large number of tourists.

Nguyễn Văn Thanh Sơn, owner of the Kỳ Lân Bee Honey-Tea farm in Thới Sơn Commune, Mỹ Tho City, said that the site welcomed 200 – 300 guests, who stopped for tea and bought honey-based products and local fruit specialties.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, director of Việt Nhật Tourism Company in Mỹ Tho City, revealed a significant increase in tourists booking tours to visit Tiền Giang in the early months of the year compared to regular periods.

Alongside the growth in visitor numbers, tourism revenue also showed impressive results.

Overall, in the first two months, total tourism revenue from lodging, shopping, and entertainment reached VNĐ270 billion, a 1.7 per cent increase from the same period last year, achieving 17.9 per cent of the annual plan.

To attract more tourists, ensuring security, safety, and food hygiene has been a priority for tourism businesses across the province.

Tourist sites and service businesses have proactively arranged facilities, beautified landscapes, ensured environmental sanitation, and complied with tourism service regulations.

Currently, Tiền Giang has nearly 20 travel businesses in operation, over 200 motorboats transporting tourists, and nearly 100 restaurants and hotels continuously improving service and product quality to meet the demands of both domestic and international tourists.

Diverse, distinctive tourism products

Tiền Giang's tours and travel routes combine various forms of unique ecological tourism characteristics of the region’s riverine and garden landscapes, along with other tourism services, leaving a positive impression on visitors.

According to Võ Phạm Tân, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tiền Giang, the department continues implementing a plan by the provincial administration on developing rural tourism as part of the new rural development programme for 2022–2025.

The department supports localities in creating distinctive tourism products and developing new types of tourism in line with market trends, tourism development planning, and the province’s actual situation.

Tiền Giang has established three natural ecological zones ideal for tourism development, including the freshwater ecosystem zone, the brackish water ecosystem zone, and the saline water ecosystem zone.

Taking advantage of its agricultural strengths, Tiền Giang has successfully developed agricultural tourism, linked to activities like rural sightseeing, homestays, traditional craft villages, and cultural experiences of rural life.

The province currently has 16 major tourist destinations employing thousands of workers, mostly from rural areas.

Community-based tourism models in rural areas have been operating efficiently, meeting the demand for exploration and experience among visitors to Tiền Giang.

In 2025, the province aims to welcome 2.1 million tourists, including 700,000 foreign visitors, with tourism revenue projected to reach VNĐ1.5 trillion.

To achieve this goal, Tiền Giang actively connects with neighbouring provinces and cities to develop inter-regional tourist routes and destinations.

The province also focuses on attracting strategic investors to develop large-scale, appealing eco-tourism areas, tourism service zones, and entertainment complexes, as well as projects on cultural-historical conservation and development. VNS