Tiền Giang combines marine ecotourism with historical sites for niche products

TIỀN GIANG - The Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang plans to exploit the potential of marine ecotourism combined with historical sites.

Located along the East Sea with 32 kilometres of coastline and an extensive network of road and waterway transportation, Tiền Giang province has a distinct advantage in developing marine ecotourism integrated with cultural and historical sites.

In 2024, Tiền Giang attracted 1.64 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 18.1 per cent, including 504,000 international tourists, up 19.8 per cent.

Total revenue from dining, travel, and other services reached VNĐ9.15 trillion (US$360 million), an increase of 22.6 per cent.

Tiền Giang has three natural ecological zones, including freshwater ecosystems, saline ecosystems, and acid-sulfate ecosystems, which provide favourable conditions for tourism development.

Each ecological zone has unique characteristics, attracting tourists at an average annual growth rate of over 15 per cent, making it one of the fastest-growing localities in the Mekong Delta.

In the saline ecosystem tourism zone in eastern Tiền Giang at Tân Thành Beach is receiving significant investment to develop into a promising ecotourism destination with attractive products for visitors.

This will contribute to the sustainable development of coastal districts.

The Tân Thành Marine Tourism Area spans 80.36 hectares.

The provincial government has allocated land to Vạn Thành Công Company and Tiền Giang Tourism Company (Hương Biển) to develop catering and beverage facilities for tourists.

The pristine and enchanting Tân Thành Beach is a must-visit destination in Tiền Giang.

After enjoying the sunrise and swimming, visitors can explore Hàng Dương Tourist Area in Cây Bàng Hamlet, Tân Thành Commune and savour steamed clams with lemongrass, a specialty of the sea.

Nguyễn Thị Huệ, a resident of Gò Công City, frequently visits Tân Thành Beach on weekends.

She shares that her family enjoys the natural environment, providing an opportunity for her children to learn more about their coastal homeland.

After swimming and dining on seafood, visitors can explore the 21-kilometre Gò Công seawall, stretching from Tân Thành to Vàm Láng communes, offering stunning views of the coastal mangrove forest that protects the seawall from erosion.

Gò Công Đông District also boasts three provincial-recognised tourist attractions, including Sáu Hồi Apple Garden in Kinh Ngang Hamlet, Tân Thành Commune; Trương Gia Phủ Garden in Hiệp Trị Hamlet, Bình Nghị Commune; and the Green Garden Ecotourism Area in Xóm Rẫy Hamlet, Kiểng Phước Commune.

Additionally, the region has other tourist sites, such as the Tân Thành-Tân Điền-Kiểng Phước seawall, Gò Công Phi Long Ecological Zone in Phước Trung Commune, fruit orchards and traditional craft villages, which attract over 150,000 visitors annually.

Võ Phạm Tân, deputy director of the Tiền Giang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, noted that the province organises tours to Tân Thành Beach combined with visits to cultural and historical landmarks in Gò Công, a land rich in heritage.

Tourists can learn about the life and career of national hero Trương Định by visiting his mausoleum in Gò Công City and the temple in Gia Thuận Commune in Gò Công Đông District, where he made his final stand.

Gò Công City also preserves hundreds of houses that are over 100 years old with unique East-West architectural fusion, such as the residence of Nguyễn Văn Hải, built in 1860, and Trung Communal House, constructed in the late 19th century.

Visitors can also explore the local custom of worshipping the whale (Cá Ông) and view whale skeletons at communal houses in Kiểng Phước, Tân Thành, and Vàm Láng communes.

The Nghinh Ông Festival is a distinctive cultural feature of the coastal community.

In the coming years, Tiền Giang plans to focus on exploiting the potential of Tân Thành Beach and its surrounding mangrove ecosystems, along with its historical, cultural, and agricultural tourism resources.

The goal is to create new, unique, and appealing tourism products.

The province emphasises the development of a "smokeless industry" by inviting investments in sustainable marine ecotourism, adhering to the principles of being "green, clean, safe, and environmentally friendly."

Currently, Tiền Giang has nearly 20 active tour operators, over 200 motorboats for tourist transport, and nearly 100 restaurants and hotels that continuously enhance their services to meet the demands of visitors. - VNS