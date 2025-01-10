Việt Nam helps promote Brunei through a photo website

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei and the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam jointly launched a photo website about Brunei, under the domain name bruneicharm.com.

The website features beautiful natural landscapes of Brunei and highlights various aspects of its culture as well as the role of cultural exchanges in bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Brunei.

In discussions with the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, several agencies and partners in the country expressed high expectations for the effectiveness of digital technologies and apps in promoting cooperation in fields like culture and tourism in the future.

Salinah Binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Resources and Tourism in Brunei, shared plans to promote digital tourism apps and collaborate with influencers on social media from various countries, including Việt Nam, to promote Brunei’s tourism in 2025.

The idea of launching a photo website about Brunei originated from an internship cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei and the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam.

During this process, the student interns actively compiled and designed various digital media products, publications and videos to promote Việt Nam in Brunei. They also actively initiated the creation of the photo website about Brunei in both Vietnamese and English to provide information and knowledge about the country of Brunei as well as its people and unique cultural features.

Dr Nguyễn Thị Thìn, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, said this initiative demonstrates the proactive and creative approach of the academy's students in applying digital media to help promote cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and international partners.

She believes that in the future, the acadmy's Department of Communication and Foreign Culture will strengthen cooperation and connections with domestic and international partners to improve the effectiveness of student training, while also contributing to building bridges for youth and students to connect with other countries.

Sharing her thoughts on the initiative, Đặng Lê Xuân Mai, the leader of the intern student group, expressed her deep impressions of the role of cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections in fostering sustainable friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and partner countries, including Brunei. — VNS