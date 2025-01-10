Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 attracts visitors to Điện Biên

ĐIỆN BIÊN -- A large number of visitors, including many youngsters, are flocking to the northern mountain province of Điện Biên to admire the beauty of the cherry blossoms.

Making the most of the charming photo opportunities of the region, they will also be able to enjoy a variety of cultural activities, particularly a giant cherry flower festival being held there.

The Điện Biên Phủ Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 will take place on January 11 and 12 at Flower Island on Pá Khoang Lake, in Pá Khoang Commune, Điện Biên Phủ City.

Visitors will be treated to a series of cultural activities imbued with the unique identity of ethnic minorities, promoting the beauty of culture and people of the northern mountain province of Điện Biên.

The festival will open with a special ceremony and an art programme themed Bản Mường Vào xuân - Anh Đào Khoe Sắc (Spring in Mường Village-Cherry Blossoms), promising unique artistic performances.

Visitors and locals will have a chance to immerse themselves in a brilliant spring atmosphere and see special shows put on by local ethnic minorities.

More than 30 booths will be set up on Flower Island to display the outstanding local products of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) programme, including those relating to culture, tourism and cuisine.

A space for recreating the culture of three ethnic groups Thái, Mông, and Khơ Mú will also be held for visitors who can directly experience traditional crafts such as bamboo and rattan weaving and metal working.

The highlight of the event will be a culinary competition themed Hương Sắc Điện Biên (Fragrance of Điện Biên) featuring the typical flavours of the northwest.

A group of officials from Điện Biên Phủ City's authorities on Wednesday inspected the preparation work of the festival.

Secretary of the city's Party Committee and Chairman of its People's Council, Hà Quang Trung, requested relevant units to urgently complete preparations ensuring the festival could take place successfully and safely.

He urged organisers to particularly pay attention to the power grid safety during the festival days.

"Wifi must be guaranteed to serve people and tourists for free, while all products and goods on display at the festival should be checked for quality and origin. At the same time, boards of traffic signs should be provided at intersections and crossroads," he said.

The cherry blossom season is typically best from the end of December to January every year in the Flower Island. It is when large numbers of visitors flock to the area to enjoy the beauty of nature.

The island is home to thousands of Japanese cherry blossom trees, from a huge number of different species. For many years it has become a key destination which attracts many vísitors who come to see the colours, while also finding a sense of peace and relaxation.

Hoàng Mai Thu, a tourist from Hải Phòng City said she chose the island as a priority destination in her first journey of the New Year, wanting to explore the historical land of Điện Biên Phủ City.

"This is the first time I have visited Flower Island. I can feel the fresh air and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Although the flowers have not bloomed much yet, I still feel very wonderful," Thu said.

Dr Trần Lệ, who propagated and brought cherry blossoms to plant on Pá Khoang Flower Island, told the Lao Động (Labour) newspaper: "I brought the first cherry trees from Japan in 2006 onto this land. After nearly 20 years, and lots of propagation, thousands of cherry blossom trees are now blooming and so all the varieties planted here are from Japan."

The cherry blossom festival was first held in Điện Biên Province in 2018 to promote tourism and connect Vietnamese and Japanese cultures.

By 2024, it was upgraded to a major festival, on a larger scale, affirming Điện Biên's position on the Vietnamese tourism map.

This year, the event not only brings beautiful images of the land and people of Điện Biên, but also creates momentum to promote local economic and tourism development, according to organisers.

With an entrance fee of VNĐ50,000 per person to enter the island, it will be an opportunity for domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy a panorama of cherry blossoms, leaving them with unforgettable memories of Điện Biên. VNS