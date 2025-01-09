Nearly VNĐ400 billion collected in music copyright royalties last year

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Music Copyright Protection Centre (VCPMC) collected over VNĐ393 billion (US$15.48 million) in music copyright royalties last year, up 14.2 per cent year-on-year, revealed the centre’s annual review conference held in Hà Nội.

Of the total amount, royalties from digital platforms, including websites and music applications, were more than VNĐ305 billion, or 78 per cent. The VCPMC distributed nearly VNĐ257 billion to copyright holders in 2024. An additional VNĐ94 billion in royalties for Q4/2024 is expected to be paid to authors and rights holders in January 2025.

To safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its member authors, the centre pursued 79 cases related to copyright infringement, intellectual property and contract disputes, with 34 of them successfully resolved.

VCPMC General Director Đinh Trung Cẩn said that this year, the centre will continue to prioritise licensing music usage rights, monitoring the market, and handling copyright violations.

Associate Professor Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn, standing member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Education, said the centre’s efforts have inspired the society, particularly in advancing Vietnam’s music industry toward a modern, globally competitive one that retains the country’s rich cultural identity. — VNA/VNS