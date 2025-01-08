Indochinese artworks showcased in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Marking the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, formerly the Indochina School of Fine Arts, an exhibition and a series of discussions opened in Hà Nội, celebrating the evolution of modern art in Indochina.

This event not only honoured the rich legacy of modern art in the country but also enriched understanding of the school's profound influence on modern art in Indochina during the 1925-1945 period.

The exhibition featured a collection of prints from masterpieces by celebrated artists such as Lê Phổ, Mai Trung Thứ, Vũ Cao Đàm, Nguyễn Phan Chánh, and Lương Xuân Nhị, all graduates of the school.

These works, curated from over 1,000 pieces by 70 artists appraised by Aguttes auction house in France, offered a glimpse into a golden era of Indochina painting and a blend of Western influences with traditional Vietnamese arts before 1945.

Accompanying the visual feast were several seminar sessions and video screenings, diving deep into the heart of Indochina and Việt Nam's artistic narrative.

The discussions ranged from the personal to the academic, exploring the profound bond between Jacques Lebas and Victor Tardieu, the foundational figures of the school, to the decorative art mission led by Evariste Jonchère from 1938 to 1944.

The focus on multicultural art education underscored the universal language of art transcending cultural boundaries.

Leading these discussions was Charlotte Aguttes-Reynier, a preeminent expert in Asian modern art.

She has significantly contributed to promoting Indochinese artists on the international market and authored the book L'Art Moderne en Indochine (Modern Art in Indochina).

Released in 2024, the book provides a comprehensive look at the role of the Indochina School of Fine Arts in the creative arts.

In an exciting announcement, Aguttes-Reynier revealed plans for a special award and scholarship for fine arts students nationwide.

Designed to ignite the creative spirits of the young and carry forward the legacy of art masters, the award is expected to launch in 2025, with prizes to be awarded in 2026 for outstanding works which will be displayed at Aguttes and auctioned in Paris. — VNA/VNS