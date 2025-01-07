Quảng Ninh boosts cruise tourism to lure international visitors

QUẢNG NINH — Despite challenges from Typhoon Yagi, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised natural heritage Hạ Long Bay, welcomed 19 million tourists, including 3.8 million foreigners, in 2024, with cruise travellers making a significant contribution.

Leveraging its proximity to key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, the province has promoted its integrated infrastructure, breathtaking landscapes, and rich cultural heritage to attract cruise liners.

In 2024, approximately 60 international cruise ships brought over 100,000 visitors to Hạ Long, with renowned brands like Viking Orion and Royal Caribbean making stops.

Looking ahead, Quảng Ninh aims to welcome 20 million tourists in 2025, including 4.5 million international visitors.

Recent initiatives include enhancing cruise itineraries, such as routes from China’s Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Beihai to Hạ Long. For instance, the Blue Dream Melody cruise ship brought 400 Chinese tourists to Hạ Long in late 2024, signaling a growing demand.

The province’s tourism sector will continue to upgrade infrastructure, develop high-end tourism products, and ensure top-quality services.

Emphasis will also be placed on training staff, improving safety standards, and collaborating with travel agencies to create customized experiences for cruise passengers.

Hạ Long City plans to integrate cultural themes, such as the City of Flowers and City of Festivals, to further enhance its appeal.

Additionally, the province intends to form partnerships with reputable tour operators and host media and travel agencies to showcase its offerings.

With these robust strategies, Quảng Ninh is positioning itself as a leading cruise destination in Việt Nam and the region. — VNA/VNS