Việt Nam–Thailand cooperation in tourism and culture strengthened

HÀ NỘI Southeast Asian tourism authorities have been working together to boost a tourism network among six countries: Việt Nam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia.

Hồ An Phong, Vietnamese deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held a working session with a Thai delegation led by Dusit Manapan, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in Hà Nội on January 3, within this framework.

The discussion focused on the 'Six Countries, One Destination' initiative, which aims to enhance tourism collaboration among the six ASEAN member countries. This initiative also seeks to redefine regional tourism and in turn strengthen Việt Nam–Thailand cooperation.

At the meeting, Dusit outlined that the project aims to facilitate easier travel among participating nations by simplifying immigration procedures, including exploring the possibility of a shared visa system. This common visa would allow tourists to visit multiple countries within the ASEAN bloc seamlessly. The initiative also envisions fast-track immigration lanes, enhanced business networks and coordinated promotional campaigns to position the six nations as a unified destination.

This collaborative approach, Dusit said, is expected to significantly boost tourist exchanges within ASEAN while attracting international travellers from key markets such as the United States, Europe and South Asia.

He also highlighted the initiative’s potential to enrich tourists’ experiences by offering diverse and interconnected travel opportunities across these culturally rich nations.

Strengthening Việt Nam–Thailand ties

Regarding bilateral tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, Dusit emphasized the substantial potential for improving infrastructure, including road, waterway and air connections, to support seamless travel. Strengthening these networks would encourage more frequent exchanges between the two nations’ citizens and foster economic growth through tourism.

Phong expressed Việt Nam’s strong support for the initiative, acknowledging its alignment with the broader goals of ASEAN cooperation in culture, sports and tourism. He underlined the need for joint efforts in creating new tourism products that leverage the unique strengths of both nations.

Phong also proposed collaborative participation in trade fairs, promotional events and tourism exhibitions hosted in each country. These efforts would not only increase tourist exchanges but also attract investments and foster business partnerships.

The discussion also touched on the importance of developing tourism workers and Phong noted Việt Nam’s desire for Thailand’s support in training its workforce. Suggestions included providing scholarships for short and long-term programmes, organising training workshops and fostering partnerships between educational institutions.

Visa policies emerged as another critical area of focus. Phong emphasized Việt Nam’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for international tourists by maintaining an open and liberal visa policy. The country is actively researching potential markets to expand its list of countries eligible for unilateral and bilateral visa exemptions. This effort aligns with the goals of the 'Six Countries, One Destination' initiative, where simplified visa procedures are expected to play a pivotal role in attracting global tourists.

Việt Nam and Thailand agreed on the critical role of transportation infrastructure in facilitating tourism growth. Phong highlighted the need to reassess existing flight routes and explore new ones to enhance connectivity. Strengthening all transport networks, over air and water, between the two countries would make travel more convenient for both domestic and international visitors.

Balancing visitor flows between the two nations was also discussed. Phong suggested that collaborative efforts to evaluate tourism trends and demands would ensure sustainable growth while maintaining mutual benefits.

Toward a shared future

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about the potential of the six countries' initiative in transforming regional tourism. Phong described the project as a major step toward elevating cultural, sports and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand to new heights.

However, he also stressed the need for careful evaluation to address potential challenges. Identifying and overcoming obstacles would be crucial to the initiative’s success. This collaborative approach underscores the shared commitment of Việt Nam and Thailand to driving tourism growth and fostering deeper connections within the ASEAN community.

As the 'Six Countries, One Destination' initiative gains momentum, it holds the promise of not only boosting tourism but also strengthening cultural ties and economic partnerships across the region. For Việt Nam and Thailand, this marks a significant opportunity to lead the way in shaping the future of ASEAN tourism. VNS