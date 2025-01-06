Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Bilingual school in Laos celebrates Tet with spring culinary fair

January 06, 2025 - 09:52
At Spring Culinary Fair 2025. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE – The Nguyễn Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school kicked off the Spring Culinary Fair 2025 in Vientiane, celebrating the vibrant traditions of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) in an atmosphere bursting with colour, music and enticing aromas of Vietnamese cuisine.

The event drew distinguished guests, including representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, and the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane.

It was also designed to foster a deeper appreciation of Vietnamese culinary culture among Lao students.

The school grounds were transformed into a bustling spring market, adorned with peach blossoms, apricot flowers, and the iconic bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake).

Traditional red calligraphy scrolls and other decorations added to the festive ambiance, creating an immersive setting that captivated all who attended.

Students delighted the audience with performances of traditional songs and dances. The fair also offered hands-on experiences, allowing students to prepare beloved Vietnamese dishes and join folk games like blind man's buff.

The fair is part of the school's regular activities to celebrate major Vietnamese and Lao holidays, thus inspiring students to become cultural ambassadors, excel in their studies and grow into exemplary citizens who will contribute to the enduring Việt Nam - Laos friendship. -- VNA/OVN

