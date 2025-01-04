The total box office revenue in Việt Nam for 2024 is the highest-ever

HÀ NỘI — Box Office Vietnam announced that the total box office revenue in Việt Nam for 2024, from January 1 to December 31, reached nearly VNĐ4.7 trillion (US$185 million), marking the highest annual figure ever recorded.

The top-grossing films of 2024 include Mai with VNĐ551 billion ($31.1 million) in revenue, Lật mặt 7: Một điều ước (Face Off 7: One Wish) with VNĐ482 billion, Exhuma with VNĐ212, Doraemon: Nobita's Earth Symphony with VNĐ147.5 billion, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with VNĐ140 billion.

This is the first time the top 10 box office films grossed over VNĐ100 billion, and the first time a film has surpassed VNĐ500 billion, which is the film Mai.

Based on the success of the Vietnamese films in the top 10, Box Office Vietnam noted: "Over the past year, Vietnamese filmmakers have thoroughly explored the theme of generational conflict. Due to the preference for family generational conflict stories among Vietnamese audiences, films with themes outside this topic have not performed well at the box office."

"In particular, films in 2024 featuring a group of young people going on adventures and experiencing new things are expected to generate very low box office revenue, such as Móng vuốt (Claws), Mùa hè đẹp nhất (That Summer, Will Be Back), and Kính vạn hoa (Kaleidoscope)."

Box Office Vietnam concluded that the box office revenue in Việt Nam for 2024 shows many similarities with 2023, as films by directors Trấn Thành, Lý Hải, and the Doraemon franchise continue to maintain strong appeal.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continued to be absent from the top 10 at the box office, although this year's MCU release was favourable for its strong fan appeal in the post-Endgame era.

2024 also marks the first time that four animated films have made it into the top 10 at the box office, and none of them were produced or distributed by Disney. — VNS