Fireworks light up the New Year

|Fireworks in the Hà Nội sky at the moment the clock strikes the New Year 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
Hà Nội, Huế, Hồ Chí Minh and other major cities in Viêt Nam said goodbye to 2024 and celebrated 2025 in style with stunning fireworks.
Tens of thousands of people cheered, recording the moment the clock ticked into the New Year.
|Fireworks displays take place at several places in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
This year Hà Nội held pyrotechnic displays at five locations: Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the outlying districts of Hà Đông, Nam Từ Liêm, Sơn Tây and Đông Anh.
In addition to the fireworks, the capital also organised a New Year's music festival countdown at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục and Cách Mạng Tháng Tám squares.
|People in Huế capture the moment the fireworks being launched, celebrating New Year 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Trang
In HCM City, at exact midnight, fireworks were launched at the Saigon River Tunnel, Đầm Sen Cultural Park and Vạn Phúc Urban Area.
In the former royal capital city of Huế, the countdown area on Văn Tiến Dũng Avenue intersecting with Võ Nguyên Giáp Street attracted about 40,000 people.
It was also a comprehensive art programme that closed the Huế Festival 2024 events, kicking off cultural events in 2025 and opening a "new era" for Huế when it officially became a centrally-governed city from January 1, 2025. VNS
|Foreign tourists in the crowd excitedly welcoming New Year 2025 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|International tourists dance to welcome the New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|A couple welcome the New Year together. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|A fireworks display at the Sài Gòn River tunnel seen from above. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương
|Hạ Long City launches fireworks to welcome the New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân
|A fireworks display at Văn Quán Lake in Hà Đông District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh
|Foreign tourists celebrate the New Year with Hanoians. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng