Fireworks light up the New Year

Hà Nội, Huế, Hồ Chí Minh and other major cities in Viêt Nam said goodbye to 2024 and celebrated 2025 in style with stunning fireworks.

Tens of thousands of people cheered, recording the moment the clock ticked into the New Year.

This year Hà Nội held pyrotechnic displays at five locations: Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the outlying districts of Hà Đông, Nam Từ Liêm, Sơn Tây and Đông Anh.

In addition to the fireworks, the capital also organised a New Year's music festival countdown at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục and Cách Mạng Tháng Tám squares.

In HCM City, at exact midnight, fireworks were launched at the Saigon River Tunnel, Đầm Sen Cultural Park and Vạn Phúc Urban Area.

In the former royal capital city of Huế, the countdown area on Văn Tiến Dũng Avenue intersecting with Võ Nguyên Giáp Street attracted about 40,000 people.

It was also a comprehensive art programme that closed the Huế Festival 2024 events, kicking off cultural events in 2025 and opening a "new era" for Huế when it officially became a centrally-governed city from January 1, 2025. VNS