HCM City announces literary, art works commemorating 50th anniversary of national reunification

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has announced 83 winning works from an art and literary contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 2025).

Veteran writer Trình Quang Phú’s 600-page book Theo Dấu Chân Người (Following President Hồ Chí Minh’s Footprints) won the literature award.

The book is a chronicle of the President’s journey to seek ways for national salvation when he left Việt Nam from Nhà Rồng Wharf, Sài Gòn (former name of HCM City) in 1911 and returned to the country in 1941.

People’s Artist Tô Nguyệt Nga’s contemporary dance Thành Phố Tôi Yêu (The City I Love) received the award in the dance category, while cải lương (reformed opera) play Lửa Sài Gòn (Fire in Sài Gòn) by playwrights Phạm Dương Mỹ and Thu Huyền was named the winner in the theatre category.

The award for the film category was given to a movie screenplay entitled Đặc Công Rừng Sác (Sác Forest Special Forces) by the Giải Phóng (Liberation) Film Studio. It is about soldiers in the Sác Forest special military zone in HCM City's Cần Giờ District, who engaged in nearly 400 major and minor battles during the resistance war.

The city also gave awards in music, fine arts, photography, and architecture to composers Trần Mai Xuân Trâm and Trần Lê Trà Thanh, painters Cổ Tấn Long Châu and Đỗ Đình Miền, photographers Phạm Thị Quỳnh Nga and Hoàng Trung Thủy, architect Nguyễn Trường Lưu, and several consolation prizes.

Addressing the awards ceremony at the HCM City Opera House on Monday night, Phan Văn Mãi, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said that after the contest, the works would be produced, staged, and popularised among the city’s people, contributing to enriching their spiritual and artistic lives and boosting the development of the country and HCM City.

Mãi also called on writers and artists in the country and abroad to continue creating more works about the city.

The contest, with the theme of “Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh – 50 Năm Tự Hào Bản Anh Hùng Ca” (HCM City – 50 Years of Patriotic Pride), was launched from July 2023 to June 2024.

It received 630 entries in the categories of literature, music, theatre, film, photography, fine arts, architecture and dance by 434 authors and artists across the country.

All the works highlighted the historical values of the national liberation fight, and the building and development of modern HCM City to promote the quintessence of the progressive Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity. – VNS