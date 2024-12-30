Cần Thơ beauty crowned Miss National Vietnam 2024

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Ngọc Kiều Duy from the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ was crowned Miss National Vietnam 2024 at the finale held in HCM City on December 28.

Duy, 21, previously won Miss Tây Đô 2023 and Miss FPTU (FPT University) Cần Thơ 2022. She also secured high evaluation from judges for her fluent English communication skills and confidence.

The first and second runners-up were Đỗ Thị Phương Thanh from the northern province of Thái Bình and Nguyễn Thị Cẩm Ly from the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

Miss National Vietnam 2024 aims to honour the beauty of Vietnamese women in general and young women in particular in accordance with the "hardworking, beautiful, well-spoken and well-behaved" criteria. In addition to familiar rounds such as national costume, fashion beauty, and talent, contestants also tried their hand at a new competition called home economics.

The organiser also presented other titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Tourism, Miss Home Economics, Miss Media, and Miss Fashion, among others.

The Miss National Vietnam 2024 will represent the country at the Miss International 2025 pageant. — VNA/VNS