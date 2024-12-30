Khánh Hòa launches tourism portal

KHÁNH HÒA The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa has launched a virtual portal at https://ttdhsdl.khanhhoa.gov.vn to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

Tourists can quickly access information on travel agencies, tourism sites, accommodations, food and drink, entertainment, and shopping places.

Users can seek support on the portal to get advice or support from the tourism desk of the province’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department.

The portal is available in different languages such as Vietnamese, English, Korean, Chinese, and others.

Phan Đình Phùng, deputy director of the department, said the portal aims to connect tourists and tourism agencies with local authorities who can manage urgent situations; while supporting tourists and building Khánh Hòa into a smart and safe tourist destination.

He added that it also helps to elevate tourist experiences in the province, and supports local authorities to ensure security and safety, food hygiene, and price transparency in tourism.

According to the department, Khánh Hòa is expected to attract 10.6 million visitors this year, an increase of 45.5 per cent compared to 2023. Revenue from tourism reached VNĐ52.3 trillion (US$2.05 billion), up 54 per cent year-on-year.

The province targets to welcome 11.8 million visitors, including 5.2 million from abroad, and tourism revenue of VNĐ60 trillion ($2.35 billion) in 2025. VNS