Singapore partners with singer Hoàng Dũng for tourism campaign

HCM CITY — The Singapore Tourism Board Việt Nam has partnered with Hoàng Dũng for the release of his latest music video, “Cuối Tuần (1825)” (Weekend), for its “Made in Singapore” campaign.

The MV captures the Singapore experiences from well-known attractions to hidden gems.

The song “Cuối Tuần (1825)” was composed by Dũng during a busy period, and he coincidentally recognised a problem young people often face when doing freelance work: the habit of arranging time for work and rest unreasonably, leading to psychological pressure, easy discouragement and exhaustion.

Through the song, he wants to tell people that they should not forget the balance between work and personal life, even while pursuing their passion wholeheartedly.

For his first MV shoot abroad, he chose Singapore for its beautiful landscapes, which are familiar to many people. Besides, through this trip, he wanted to encourage everyone to make time to travel.

“I am delighted to partner with the Singapore Tourism Board on this meaningful project, he said.

“My first visit to Singapore has been a rewarding experience, and I am excited to share the city’s unique fusion of culture, nature and modernity through this music video. I hope this collaboration inspires my fans to explore the many facets of this city-state.”

Serene Ng, STB’s area director for Việt Nam, said: “We are pleased to partner with Hoàng Dũng on this project. His influence and artistry resonate with our target audience, uniquely presenting Singapore in a fresh and unexpected light, showcasing its diverse offerings and charming cityscape in a way that deeply connects with his fans.”

“This partnership not only emphasises Singapore’s vibrant fusion of culture, nature, and modernity but also amplifies the essence of ‘Made in Singapore’ through Hoàng Dũng’s distinctive perspective.”

Launched on September 27, 2023, the “Made in Singapore” global campaign seeks to inspire travel to Singapore.

This collaboration with Dũng builds on STB’s influencer marketing strategy in Việt Nam, following the success of previous partnerships with key opinion leaders and celebrities such as Gin & Puka and Orange. — VNS