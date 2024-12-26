Singer Mỹ Tâm’s US liveshow sparks viral sensation post-performance

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of viewers enjoyed the much-anticipated live show of Vietnamese 'Queen of V-Pop' Mỹ Tâm, held in the US, both in person and via livestream.

Immediately after its conclusion on December 22, the live show My Soul quickly went viral and trended on social media platforms, thanks to its meticulously crafted performances in both singing and choreography.

The audience was taken through various emotional highs and lows with over 30 songs. Hits performed by Mỹ Tâm included like Ước Gì (If Only), Hát Với Dòng Sông (Sing with the River) and Giấc Mơ Tình Yêu (Love Dream).

The live show delighted the audience with a number of exciting surprises. The presence of renowned singer Tuấn Ngọc and promising young talents like Ngô Kiến Huy and Double2T added an additional vibrant dimension to the musical tapestry of the performance.

Renowned singer Tuấn Ngọc said performing alongside Tâm in the US was a particularly meaningful experience. Meanwhile, the collaboration between Mỹ Tâm, Ngô Kiến Huy and Double2T brought a vibrant, youthful energy to the show and left a lasting impression on the audience.

My Soul had been excitedly anticipated by Tâm’s thousands of overseas fans following the success of four shows in Việt Nam. All tickets for the event sold out in less than an hour, showing her powerful appeal that extends well beyond her home country.

Tâm, known as the 'Queen of Pop' in Việt Nam, began her career in HCM City in 1999. She sings in Vietnamese and English, and also works as a songwriter and music producer.

The 43-year-old singer was the first Vietnamese singer to sign a contract with the Korean entertainment company Nurimaru Pictures.

She was selected to the list 'Global Pop Sensations You’ve Never Heard Of' by ABC News in the US in 2010.

She received the Best Asian Artist prize at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong from Korean-based Mnet Television in 2012, and the Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2013. VNS