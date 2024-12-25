A hair-raising experience

Going for a trim at a barber shop in Hanoi is unique, to say the least. In the capital city many hairdressers just work on the side of the road. Rain or shine you’ll find these side-walk snippers hard at work. Have you give them a go? Word is, their work is really a cut above the rest!
Hairstylist Nguyễn Kim Tuyến, has a talent that goes beyond cutting hair. He creates amazing works of art from the hair he cuts! People love his work because they're so unique and special, and of course, made from hair!
The coastal city of Đà Nẵng in central Việt Nam has been recognised as the only representative from the country included in travel publication Time Out magazine’s prestigious list of the top eight travel destinations in Asia for 2025.
The Vietnam Railways Corporation has officially launched its high-quality "La Reine" (Queen) tourist train at Đà Lạt Station in the Central Highlands of Lâm Đồng, serving passengers on the Đà Lạt - Trại Mát route.
Artistic ice skating is developing in Việt Nam with more and more people join in. They find its fun, energytic and inspiring. Let’s follow Việt Nam News reporters to visit an ice skating rink in Hà Nội to see the situation!