Home Life & Style

A hair-raising experience

December 25, 2024 - 15:59
Going for a trim at a barber shop in Hanoi is unique, to say the least. In the capital city many hairdressers just work on the side of the road. Rain or shine you’ll find these side-walk snippers hard at work. Have you give them a go? Word is, their work is really a cut above the rest!

