Premium tourist train "La Reine" launched for Đà Lạt - Trại Mát route

ĐÀ LẠT — The Vietnam Railways Corporation has officially launched its high-quality "La Reine" (Queen) tourist train at Đà Lạt Station in the Central Highlands of Lâm Đồng, serving passengers on the Đà Lạt - Trại Mát route.

The December 24 evening launch was part of the ongoing Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2024, aiming to offer passengers a fresh travel experience and meet the growing demand for rail services.

Inspired by the architectural elegance of the Palace of Queen Nam Phương, wife of King Bảo Đại– the last of the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802 - 1945), in Đà Lạt City, the train’s carriages boast a luxurious and sophisticated design that combines Indochinese and French styles, with technical upgrades for enhanced comfort. Notably, the train features VIP compartments with 12 seats, catering to families seeking private travel spaces.

Đào Anh Tuấn, General Director of the Vietnam Railways JSC, said the Đà Lạt nighttime tourist train service was inaugurated on April 14 this year. Over the course of 2024, the Đà Lạt - Trại Mát route operated 3,050 trips, an annual increase of 69 per cent, carrying 276,567 passengers, up 75 per cent year-on-year.

The high-quality Đà Lạt - Trại Mát tourist train was launched in efforts to provide quality transport services, he noted.

Nguyễn Thái Học, Acting Secretary of the Lâm Đồng provincial Party Committee, highlighted the significance of launching this premium train during the festive Christmas season, calling it an impressive initiative to celebrate the flower festival.

The 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival, taking place from December 5-31, features 45 programmes, including ten main events such as a New Year’s music show, an international seminar on green tourism and cultural industries, a “wine - tea - coffee street”, and a flower parade with floats and fashion. Lâm Đồng aims to draw 2 million visitors during the festival. — VNA/VNS