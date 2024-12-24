Sa Pa attracts tourists during Christmas, New Year 2025 celebrations

LÀO CAI — Sa Pa, a renowned resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, has prepared a range of unique events aimed at welcoming approximately 200,000 visitors eager to explore its stunning natural beauty and distinctive cultural experiences.

At the heart of the town, a Christmas 2024 space, featuring a giant Christmas tree at the Sa Pa ethnic cultural park, has been open to the public since December 20 and will continue through the New Year holiday of 2025.

Additionally, its New Year’s Eve festival will include a special art programme and a countdown party at the local Sân Quần site on the evening of December 31. The event will treat attendees to a grand music concert with performances by popular artists and cultural artisans and a low-altitude fireworks display at midnight.

On the morning of January 1, 2025, a ceremonial welcome for the first 50 visitors of the New Year will be held at the ethnic cultural park, with special gifts presented to mark the occasion.

In the last three months of 2024, Lào Cai’s tourism sector has gained momentum, welcoming nearly 1.7 million visitors, an annual increase of 42 per cent. The province is expected to attract over 8 million visitors for the entire year, with Sa Pa accounting for 4.4 million.

Looking ahead to the incoming year, Lào Cai aims to receive over 10 million visitors, with the resort town anticipated to host approximately 5.8 million and generate revenues of VNĐ27.9 trillion (US$1.09 billion). — VNA/VNS