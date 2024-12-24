Bangkok photo exhibition showcases vibrant colours of Việt Nam

BANGKOK — A vivid tapestry of Việt Nam's culture, people, and landscapes comes to life through 180 captivating photos on display at the “Happy Vietnam” exhibition, which opened on December 23 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event, co-hosted by Việt Nam's Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, aims to present the rich traditions, humanistic spirit, and happiness of Việt Nam to Thai and international friends, as well as the Vietnamese community there.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Việt Hùng expressed his hope that visitors will come to Việt Nam, exploring its land and people.

Steejit Taipiboonsuk, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Thailand, said the photos demonstrate Việt Nam's charms, dynamism, and happiness.

Đinh Việt Thông, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Bangkok and surrounding areas, held that Việt Nam's current happiness owes much to the contributions of late President Hồ Chí Minh, the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and the country’s heroes and martyrs.

Present at the exhibition, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv expressed admiration for the diverse colours of Việt Nam, saying she is particularly struck by images showcasing intergenerational connections, such as grandparents alongside their grandchildren, and the portraits of those with disabilities who have overcome challenges to find happiness.

Sharing these sentiments, New Zealand Ambassador Jonathan Kings said the exhibition portrays Việt Nam's diversity.

According to Phạm Anh Tuấn, Director General of the Authority of Foreign Information Service under the Ministry of Information and Communications, the photos are the finest entries selected from the 2024 “Happy Vietnam” photo and video contest. The second edition saw over 10,300 submissions from nearly 7,000 participants, including 600 international and 270 overseas Vietnamese entrants. — VNA/VNS