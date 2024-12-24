Teenager opens painting exhibition raising funds for building boarding school

HÀ NỘI — Talented young artist Phạm Đức Long has opened his first private painting exhibition, aiming to raise money to help people in the mountainous area.

Entitled Thần Linh và Ác Quỷ (Gods and Demons) the exhibit features more than 200 works in acrylic and oils on canvas at the Gucino Art Space in Hà Nội.

His paintings not only convey their own messages but also depict fairy tales and folk legends of Việt Nam. The unique use of colours, shapes and techniques help each piece become a true work of art.

“I asked my parents to open an exhibition for me so that I can introduce my works to people. Then, I can sell them and collect money to build classes for poor children in the remote and mountainous provinces," said Long.

His dream resulted from a visit to Lào Cai Province last year, where he was moved by how the local children lived.

Born in 2014 in Hà Nội, Long showed his talent and passion with painting from his time at kindergarten. He took part in art classes and also self-study to improve his skills and aged ten had already built up a huge portfolio of works.

“He is truly special! Long is so much emotional with deep feelings at this age," said painter and lecturer Sophie Trịnh, who has been with Long since his early days in the arts.

"His perspective and ways of mixing colours and his creativity are special. I must say it is rare ability because many university students have not yet mastered it until their second or third year.

"Long bravely and confidently puts his own personality into his paintings, creating a unique style that is very important to the success of an artist.

"I completely believe that, with his ability to absorb new knowledge and his passion, Long will become an international artist while his paintings will certainly be timeless artistic works," she said.

On the opening day of the exhibition, Long successfully sold an 80cmx180cm work for VNĐ120 million (US$4,700).

"It was hard for me to draw this painting because it is taller than me. I drew the gods playing music and named the picture Don't Wake Me Up because this is a song with a melody that I really love," said Long.

Earlier, with his father as guardian, Long signed an agreement to build a new school, Na Sang 2 Primary Boarding School in Hổi Xuân Village, Mường Chà District, Điện Biên Province.

Currently, the students there have to study at local people's old wooden houses or walk for hours to get to local schools to study.

The first amount of VNĐ300 million has already been sent to start the building work, with Long promising to follow the project until it is completed.

In addition to the school, he wants to collect an additional VNĐ40 million to open a library for children at a school in Hà Giang Province.

The exhibition is on at the Gucino Art Space in the Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lâm District till December 28. VNS