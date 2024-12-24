Fun on the ice

Artistic ice skating is developing in Việt Nam with more and more people join in. They find its fun, energytic and inspiring. Let’s follow Việt Nam News reporters to visit an ice skating rink in Hà Nội to see the situation!
A vivid tapestry of Việt Nam's culture, people, and landscapes comes to life through 180 captivating photos on display at the “Happy Vietnam” exhibition, which opened on December 23 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Sa Pa, a renowned resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, has prepared a range of unique events aimed at welcoming approximately 200,000 visitors eager to explore its stunning natural beauty and distinctive cultural experiences.