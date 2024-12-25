Huế and Hà Nội among 50 best food cities by 'TasteAtlas'

HÀ NỘI Huế and Hà Nội are two Vietnamese destinations making it into the list of the 50 must-visit food cities in the world in 2024-2025 by food magazine TasteAtlas.

With an average score of 4.53/5, Huế ranked 35th.

Gourmet critics from TasteAtlas recommended that food enthusiasts try dishes such as Bún bò Huế (Huế beef noodle soup), Nem lụi (grilled pork paste skewer), Bánh bèo (steamed savoury rice cake) and Bánh khoái (Huế pancake), along with a list of delicious and affordable eateries they can try in the city.

The list of restaurants in Huế includes Bánh Gánh, Hồng Mai, Huyền Anh and Bún bò huế Bà Xuân.

The capital city Hà Nội ranked 40th with an average score of 4.5/5.

The magazine recommends trying Chả giò (Vietnamese fried spring rolls), Bún chả (grilled pork with vermicelli noodles), Bún riêu (tomato and crab noodle soup) and Bún ốc (snail noodle soup) in Hà Nội.

TasteAtlas highlights several renowned restaurants in the city, including Bún Chả 34, Phở Bát Đàn, Xôi Yến, and Phở 10.

HCM City ranked 56th with an average score of 4.45.

TasteAtlas recommends Chả giò and Cơm tấm (broken rice) and Canh chua (sweet and sour tamarind soup) to try in this city.

The magazine also features several famous restaurants in the city, such as Phở Chào, Pizza 4P, and Hum Vegetarian.

Huế has dropped six spots compared to last year's city rankings. However, the top 50 list welcomed a major landmark for Việt Nam — the capital Hà Nội.

HCM City has also moved up from 73rd place on last year's list to 53rd place this year.

The top four positions in the best food cities in the world in 2024-2025 by TasteAtlas are held by Italian cities, including Naples, Milan, Bologna, and Florence.

Last year, a similar situation occurred with the top three cities being Rome, Bologna and Naples, reaffirming the dominance of great Italian cuisine worldwide.

The one hundred Best Cuisines in the World is a ranking within the framework of the annual TasteAtlas Awards, based on voting and scoring by culinary critics, chefs and foodies around the world.

This year, the list was based on 477, 287 user votes from 17,073 cities around the globe, selected based on the highest user ratings for 15,478 local dishes in TasteAtlas' database. — VNS