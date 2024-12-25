City cultural sector to commemorate historical events in 2025

HCM CITY – The Department of Culture and Sports will focus on activities to commemorate Việt Nam's most significant historical events in 2025.

According to Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee, 2025 has a significant meaning to the city and the country, celebrating important events such as the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3), 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30), and the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19).

She said the department will effectively host activities and festivities and complete cultural and sports-related construction to celebrate major events.

Thúy also encouraged the department to create and develop more performing arts programmes, art exhibitions, and cinema activities to serve the people and promote the city, which would contribute to tourism and economic development of the city.

Director of the department Trần Thế Thuận said that the cultural and sports sector would concentrate on preserving and promoting the city’s cultural and art values, sports, and traditional festivals.

The department will give priority to five projects, including the HCM City Culture and Arts Centre in Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area in Thủ Đức City, the Cultural and Sports Complex in Cần Giờ District, the Children’s Culture and Cinema Complex, the Gia Định Theatre, and the HCM City Cultural House.

The department continues to provide free physical and art education, free admission to public museums, and free music and theatrical performances for city residents.

The department plans to enhance digital transformation and apply information technology in storing and preserving cultural resources, while boosting exchanges and international cooperation in culture and sports to promote Việt Nam and its people to the world.

In 2024, the department has organised over 41 festivals, events, and serial events, highlighted by the Hozo International Music Festival in mid-December and the first HCM City International Film Festival in April. The events attracted around 3.6 million attendees, and millions of viewers via social media platforms.

The department has developed 48 cultural and sports projects in 2024 with a total investment of over VNĐ1.3 trillion (US$52 million).

The department has proposed that the People’s Committee prepare dossiers to seek UNESCO’s recognition of the Củ Chi Tunnels as a world cultural heritage. It also submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for the Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance of HCM City as a national intangible cultural heritage. – VNS