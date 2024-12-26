Art show highlights Củ Chi land and people

HCM CITY — An experimental piece of theatre, dedicated to the soldiers and people who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and unification will be performed every weekend at Củ Chi Culture, Sport and Information Centre.

The show entitled Đất Thép (Steel Land) tells the life of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyễn Thị Rành. Her eight children and two grandchildren died in the national resistance wars against French and American forces.

Penned and directed by popular director Lê Quý Dương, Đất Thép is narrated by the soul of an American who died at Đồng Dù base battle. Admiring the resilient will and sacrifices of the Củ Chi people, the soul stays on to learn more about the lands and its people.

Audiences will witness an emotional story highlighting the sacrifices and bravery of Củ Chi's soldiers and residents during the fierce resistance days.

The script does not aim to simply praise heroic sacrifice of the soldiers, but it portrays the simple and rustic people who gave everything to the cause of the national independence.

The 120-minute piece of theatre includes a 30-minute tour featuring documents, artefacts, and incense offerings at the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and Fallen Soldiers Memorial Area at the Củ Chi Traditional House.

"This show aims to help young generation and international friends to know more about the land and the people in Củ Chi," said Phạm Thị Thanh Hiền, Chairwoman of the Củ Chi District People's Committee.

"It also pays tribute to the sacrifices of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers," Hiền added.

Located some 70km north-west of HCM City, the Củ Chi Tunnels are an enduring symbol of the American War in Việt Nam. The 250km-long complex was built in the late 1940s, underwent intense bombardment by the Americans in the 1960s.

Director Dương recreates tunnel chambers and underground battle scenes. The stage is raised 80cm above ground creating an impressive space with scenes inside the tunnels, giving the audience the feeling that they are actually witnesses to the history of the bombings.

Adding to the authenticity, the theatrical piece will be performed by more than 100 amateur actors who are all local people. In the real world they are farmers, drivers, teachers and workers, who deliver incredible moving performances to the audience, said director Ca Lê Hồng.

"They are Củ Chi people and they understand their land and their people more than anyone," Hồng said.

"The amateur actors' voices are good for the audience to listen to. They convey emotions in a simple and straightforward way to the audience."

In addition to the amateur actors, the stage crew are also locals, who have learned stagecraft well and again lend a truly intimate aspect to the show.

"It is meaningful to Củ Chi District," Dương said. "The district needs to have a professional stage to regularly serve its people and tourists as well."

The play will be performed from 7pm to 8.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, with Đất Thép also offering English subtitles.

It is one of cultural activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Củ Chi liberation day on April 29 and the national unification day on April 30. — VNS