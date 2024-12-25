Film tribute to musical legend Ryuichi Sakamoto to be screened in Hà Nội and HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Việt Nam will host the exclusive screening of a concert film tribute for Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Curated by Sakamoto himself and presented in his chosen order, the twenty pieces performed in the film named Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus wordlessly narrate his life through his music.

Born in Tokyo in 1952, Ryuichi Sakamoto began his meteoric rise with his solo debut album, A Thousand Knives in 1978. That same year, he co-founded the revolutionary electronic music group Yellow Magic Orchestra with Yukihiro Takahashi and Haruomi Hosono.

Following Yellow Magic Orchestra’s break up in 1983, Sakamoto began a prolific solo career, crafting groundbreaking albums and collaborating with artists worldwide.

As a film composer, he created unforgettable scores for iconic films such as Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence in 1983, for which he received a BAFTA, and The Last Emperor in 1987, which earned him an Academy Award and Grammy.

His bold exploration of sound and emotion earned him international acclaim, cementing his reputation as a true musical pioneer. Sakamoto’s genius extended beyond the concert hall to the silver screen.

On March 28, 2023, legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away due to cancer.

In the years leading up to his death, Sakamoto could no longer perform live. Despite this, in late 2022, Sakamoto mustered all his energy to leave the world with one final performance in the concert film, featuring just him and his piano.

The selection spans his entire career, from his popstar period to his magnificent Bertolucci film scores, through to music from his meditative final album, 12.

The film was specially screened at the Venice International Film Festival in 2023.

The screening will take place on January 10, 2025, in the National Cinema Centre, 87 Láng Hạ Street, Hà Nội and on January 12, 2025 in Galaxy Nguyễn Du, 116 Nguyễn Du, District 1, HCM City.

Audiences can register for free tickets here. — VNS