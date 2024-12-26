Veteran musicians honoured at 2024 Blue Wave

HCM CITY — Famous musicians Bảo Chấn and Dương Thụ, who played a key role in Vietnamese contemporary music, were honoured at the 2024 Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) by Voice of HCM City People (VOH).

The artists received the Blue Wave Achievement Award for their contributions to the industry.

The award presenting ceremony is scheduled at HCM City’s Nguyễn Du Gymnasium on January 15.

A series of awards to singers, composers and musicians, who were recognised by fans through their votes, will be also presented.

“The art by Bảo Chấn and Dương Thụ has inspired many people’s love of Vietnamese music,” said a representative of the organising board.

Chấn, 72, was a pioneer in harmony and sound mixing in the 1980s and 90s.

He has composed more than 70 songs. His music combines traditional and western styles, using Vietnamese folk elements.

Many of his hits, such as Đêm Nay Anh Mơ Về Em (I Dream of You Tonight) and Bên Em Là Biển Rộng (By Your Side is the Wide Sea), won top prizes at national music competitions and awards presented by HCM City Television and VOH.

Chấn’s latest album, Nơi Bình Yên Đã Qua (A Peaceful Mind), was released last year, making his comeback to recording after two decades away from the studio.

The vinyl record includes nine top hits that made Chấn famous.

“My songs are still fresh thanks to the performance by young singers today,” said Chấn, who has more than 40 years in the industry.

Musician Thụ began his music career in 1982. He has composed more than 100 songs in pop and contemporary folk music. He has released 20 group albums.

Thụ worked as a music lecturer at several universities and colleges in Hà Nội and HCM City.

In 2009, he launched Cà Phê Thứ Bẩy (Café Saturday), a cultural programme to introduce Vietnamese culture and music to young people.

His programme offers seminars and forums in fine arts, literature, painting, photography, film and theatre. The events are hosted by well-known cultural researchers, musicians, writers and artists.

Thụ received the Culture and Education prize presented by the Phan Châu Trinh Awards in HCM City in 2018. He was awarded for his contributions to musical research and to Vietnamese culture and music.

The annual Phan Châu Trinh Awards, launched in 2008 by the Phan Châu Trinh Culture Foundation, honour individuals and groups for their contributions to Vietnamese culture, translation, research and Vietnamese studies. Bearing the name of nationalist hero Phan Châu Trinh (1872 -1926), the awards aim to restore and spread defining cultural values to renew Vietnamese culture in the 21st century.

In April, Thụ released his latest album called Dương Thụ-80 Năm Một Giấc Mơ (Dương Thụ-80 Years of Dreaming), a production on vinyl record.

It features 16 top hits from the 1990s and new songs.

Highlighted songs feature life and love, including Vẫn Hát Lời Tình Yêu (Singing Love Songs of All Time) released in 1993 and Gọi Anh (Calling You) from 2000.

"I hope my fans can touch Vietnamese music after listening to my songs,” said 81-year-old Thụ.

The programme Làn Sóng Xanh first broadcast on FM frequency 99.9 MHz in 1997 to promote Vietnamese pop music.

Every week, the programme called for votes for the best songs, singers and composers.

At the end of each year, VOH awarded Blue Wave Music Awards to musicians who received the most votes from listeners during the year. — VNS