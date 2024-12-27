Art exhibition inspired by the zodiac of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Bidding farewell to the old year and celebrating the new zodiac symbol, the G39 artists' group launches their annual exhibition with the central theme of the snake, ready for 2025.

One of the 12 symbolic animals of the lunar year, the snake holds a special significance that the others do not. The image of the snake is closely associated with Buddhism and the worship of snakes is an ancient belief of the Vietnamese people, embodying two main meanings - as a totem and as a water deity. People in Việt Nam have deified this creature, worshiping it in hopes that it will protect them. This can be found in fairy tales, legends, customs, literature, art and sculpture.

The Tết Tỵ (Year of the Snake) exhibition features 80 diverse works of art by the G39 group, presenting their skills on various materials including pastel, paper, wood carvings, acrylics, oil, lacquer and with the creation of ceramic and metal sculptures.

Not exclusively taking inspiration from snakes, the 10th annual exhibition of G39 will also present a vibrant gallery with diverse works on various themes.

From the peaceful countryside scenes of artist Nguyễn Thanh Quang to the vibrant still lifes and fresh flowers by artist Bình Nhi, viewers are transported to the landscapes of apricot and plum blossoms in the highlands by artist Vương Linh. They can joyfully celebrate the festival with artists Việt Anh and Hoàng Phương Liên and experience the excitement of traditional folk games in the festive atmosphere of Cự Đà ancient village through the paintings of artist Nguyễn Quốc Thắng.

“Spring is at the door, calling people to return. For artists, it is the same. They await a new season, a new spring, a new year filled with hopes, creative plans, fresh ideas and new works,” said curator Lê Thiết Cương. “The exhibition is a wish for a happy, peaceful and prosperous Year of the Snake for all of you.”

Tết Tỵ will open at the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts in Hà Nội on December 28. VNS