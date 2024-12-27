HCM City to host Tết fest in Thủ Đức

HCM CITY — HCM City will host a countdown and Tết (Lunar New Year) festival in Thủ Đức City from December 28 to January 1.

The festival called “City Tết Fest - Thủ Đức 2025” will include a wide range of cultural, art, cuisine and tourism activities.

The highlighted activities will be a music show “Đêm Nhạc Loud Xao” on December 29 and a countdown concert with a fireworks performance on New Year’s Eve.

The performances will feature more than 40 Vietnamese and international musicians such as Germany-based DJ Plastik Funk, Vietnamese pop star Mỹ Tâm, rappers Binz and Karik, and singers Trúc Nhân and Mono.

The festival will also introduce a multimedia exhibition “See Your Tết Sound” showcasing 15 artworks by 22 artists from Thailand, Australia, the US and Việt Nam.

The event will offer a visual art performance “Sài Gòn Sinfonietta in Tết” by Tùng “Monkey” – a visionary founder of The Visual084, a collective of talented designers and artists united by their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual culture.

The artist and Visual084 members will use 3D mapping technology to recreate the atmosphere of welcoming the Tết of southern people.

The festival will also present traditional games such as human chess and lotto shows, an art market, and a fair introducing Vietnamese agricultural products.

The “City Tết Fest - Thủ Đức 2025” is co-organised by the Thủ Đức City’s People Committee and its partner, Vietnam Brand Purpose.

Nguyễn Thanh Giang, Vietnam Brand Purpose CEO, said the festival was not only an entertainment event but also an opportunity to promote culture, strengthen connections among communities, and become a driving force for Thủ Đức and HCM City’s sustainable development.

She hoped the event would become an annual signature event of Thủ Đức, bringing long-term economic, social and cultural benefits to the city.

The five-day festival will take place at Sài Gòn Riverside Park. — VNS