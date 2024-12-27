Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Quảng Ninh Cuisine Festival 2024: a symphony of Vietnamese flavours

December 27, 2024 - 10:36
The Quảng Ninh Cuisine Festival 2024 is underway in Hạ Long city, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, from December 26-29, boasting a lineup of nearly 130 booths – the largest number of registrations so far.
Cooks perform the making of chả mực (squid cake) at the opening ceremony of the Quảng Ninh Food Festival 2024 on December 26. Photo baoquangninh.vn

QUẢNG NINH — The Quảng Ninh Cuisine Festival 2024 is underway in Hạ Long city, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, from December 26-29, boasting a lineup of nearly 130 booths – the largest number of registrations so far.

The festival, themed “Quảng Ninh - Destination of Culinary Quintessence”, brings together a symphony of flavours from all three Vietnamese regions.

Visitors can indulge in familiar northern delights such as phở, bún chả (noodle with grilled pork), chả cá (grilled chopped fish), bánh cuốn (thin rolled rice cake), and chả mực (squid cake). Central Việt Nam is represented by bún bò Huế (Huế-styled beef noodle), mỳ Quảng (Quảng-styled noodle), cao lầu Hội An (cao lầu noodle soup), and bánh bèo chén (savoury steamed rice cake). Southern specialties like lẩu mắm (fermented fish hotpot), cá lóc nướng trui (grilled snakehead fish), and bánh xèo Nam Bộ (rice sizzling cake) round out the culinary extravaganza.

Beyond the tantalising tastes, visitors can watch artisans prepare dishes on-site or experience cocktail-making demonstrations led by celebrities.

The event also offers exciting cultural activities and folk games such as wrestling, bamboo pole dancing, stilt walking, and blindfolded pottery smashing. Art performances reflecting the culture of ethnic minorities, such as xẩm singing, chèo opera, and love duet songs, along with rustic melodies from the coastal fishing communities of Hạ Long, Móng Cái, Uông Bí, Đông Triều, Đầm Hà, and Bình Liêu, will fill the air.

Designed to be vibrant and immersive, the performance space invites visitors to explore Quảng Ninh's long-standing cultural values in an intimate setting.

Supported by various agencies, localities, businesses, the provincial Tourism Association, the Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Association, Hạ Long University, and other units within and outside the province, the event aims to showcase Việt Nam's unique cultural and culinary features, enhance Quảng Ninh’s appeal as a four-season tourist destination that is safe, friendly, and attractive. The goal is to welcome 20 million visitors next year, including 4.5 million foreigners, generating a total revenue of VNĐ50 trillion (US$2 billion).

To celebrate the occasion, Sun Group is offering a 50 per cent discount on admission tickets to Sun World Hạ Long, the festival’s venue, for both adults and children. — VNA/VNS

Ha Long vietnam food festival

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Art show highlights Củ Chi land and people

The show entitled Đất Thép (Steel Land) tells of the life of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyễn Thị Rành. Her eight children and two grandchildren died in the national resistance wars against French and American forces.
Life & Style

Small heads, big roar!

Artist Vương Giai Huân creates mini lion dancing head decorations and other mythical animals, such as the qilin and dragon, drawing inspiration from traditional cultures. His work helps preserve and innovate the tradition with a unique twist.
Life & Style

A hair-raising experience

Going for a trim at a barber shop in Hanoi is unique, to say the least. In the capital city many hairdressers just work on the side of the road. Rain or shine you’ll find these side-walk snippers hard at work. Have you give them a go? Word is, their work is really a cut above the rest!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom