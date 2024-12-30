HÀ NỘI Below are the ten outstanding cultural and tourism impacts across 2024 selected by Việt Nam News:

1. The National Assembly approved the investment policy for the National Target Programme on Cultural Development for 2025-35

The National Assembly approved the investment policy for the National Target Programme on Cultural Development for the period 2025-35.

It contributes to the comprehensive development of people and the construction of an advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity, so that culture truly becomes an inner strength and a driving force for national development and the defence of the country.

2. A series of cultural, sports and tourism events commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Điện Biên Phủ Battle Victory

A series of cultural, sports and tourism events were well-received and highly appreciated by the people and foreign tourists, contributing to the overall success of the activities and programmes commemorating the 70th anniversary of this great victory in the nation’s war of resistance against French colonialism.

3. Nine dynastic urns were inscribed on UNESCO Memory of World Register and the Festival of Vía Bà Chúa Xứ (Holy Mother of the Realm) at Sam Mountain named by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The nine dynastic urns, housed in the Huế Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế, was officially inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register during the 10th plenary meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, held in Mongolia on May 8.

The festival of Vía Bà Chúa Xứ (Holy Mother of the Realm) at Sam Mountain in the southern province of An Giang was included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity during the 19th session of the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Asunción, Paraguay on December 4.

4. The cultural industry made breakthroughs with programmes that have significant appeal and social impact

2024 is a year marked by many strong signals in the development of Việt Nam’s cultural industry. The Creative Design Festival Hanoi 2024, Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me By Fire) concert, Anh Trai Say Hi (Brothers Say Hi) concert, the first International Jazz Programme in Nha Trang, and the success of blockbuster films like Đào, Phở Và Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano) or Lật Mặt (Face Off) have created a positive impact, contributing to the promotion of cultural industry.

5. Films by young talented Vietnamese directors won awards at major global film festivals

The feature film entitled Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries) by young Vietnamese director Phạm Ngọc Lân won the best first feature prize at the Berlinale International Film Festival.

The film Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don't Cry, Butterfly), the first debut film by young director Dương Diệu Linh, has already won the 2024 Venice Film Festival Critics′ Week Grand Prize and the Most Innovative Film award at Settimana Internazionale della Critica.

6. Vietnamese tourism and cinema were promoted in the US for the first time

A large-scale programme to promote Vietnamese tourism and cinema was held in Hollywood, the US, for the first time. It attracted more than 500 guests, including top producers and directors from Hollywood. This marks a breakthrough and innovative step in promoting Vietnamese tourism, aiming to develop visitor numbers and film production through cinema.

7. The new Việt Nam Military History Museum opened

A new museum of the Việt Nam Military History was built in Nam Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội. Spanning 64,640 square metres across four above-ground floors and a basement, the museum features a modern design with multiple functional areas and advanced projection technologies.

In less than a month, the museum has welcomed more than 300,000 visitors. On peak days, it welcomed about 30,000 to 40,000 visitors, especially on weekends, when the number can increase to 60,000 visitors per day.

8. Vietnamese tourism rebounded strongly after the pandemic

Tourism remains a bright spot in the economy despite significant fluctuations in both domestic and global contexts. Welcoming 137 million tourists among them about 17 million from abroad, the tourism sector was completely recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Việt Nam also proudly received three awards this year: Top Destination in Asia, Top Heritage Destination in the World, and Top Natural Destination in Asia. Notably, this is the sixth time in seven years that the country has been honoured as Top Destination in Asia, affirming Việt Nam’s position as an attractive destination and a shining star on the tourism map of Asia and the world.

9. UN Tourism awarded the title of Best Tourism Village to Trà Quế in Quảng Nam

Trà Quế Village in Hội An Town, Quảng Nam Province hosts 20,000 to 30,000 visitors annually, while the community has good earnings from growing vegetables. The 500-year-old village is the third one in Việt Nam to win the UN Tourism award after Thái Hải eco-village in Thái Nguyên Province and Tân Hoá Village in Quảng Bình Province.

Having won an award, Hội An Town hosted the first International Conference on Tourism for Rural Development this year, bringing together over 300 delegates from 50 countries around the world.

10. The Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls site was officially declared open by Việt Nam and China

The Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls site was officially opened after more than a year of being trialled as the first cross-border tourist site between Việt Nam and China.

It is a key component of the 'Belt and Road' cooperation initiative, marking an important milestone affirming the friendly cooperation development between the two countries. VNS