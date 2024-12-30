“Hocance”, a concept combining the words “hotel” and “vacancé” (vacation in French), has become a sought-after trend in Korea for its luxurious, convenient, and relaxing experiences. This Lunar New Year, Lotte Hotel Hanoi presents itself as the perfect destination for those seeking a 5-star retreat without leaving the vibrant heart of Hà Nội.

The Lunar New Year is a time for family reunions and a unique opportunity to unwind, recharge, and welcome the new year with meaningful moments. At Lotte Hotel Hanoi, guests are invited to elevate their celebrations with premium accommodations, exceptional dining, and an array of world-class leisure and wellness services.

Situated in a prime location in Hà Nội, Lotte Hotel Hanoi offers a comprehensive experience for a truly remarkable holiday. Guests can enjoy an indulgent breakfast buffet at Grill63, savour exquisite Asian cuisine at Red River, or rejuvenate with luxurious spa treatments at Evian Spa. Elegant indoor and outdoor swimming pools, along with a modern fitness centre, provide added relaxation and recreation, all within the hotel.

To mark the Lunar New Year, Lotte Hotel Hanoi introduces the “A perfect “Hocance” for this Lunar New Year” package, featuring:

Luxurious accommodations at 40% off the best available rate.

A sumptuous breakfast buffet at Grill63.

20% off dining at hotel restaurants and the bakery (excluding alcoholic beverages and Tim Ho Wan).

Complimentary room upgrades for stays of 3 nights or more (subject to availability).

Booking period: Now until January 20, 2025

Stay period: January 25, 2025 – February 2, 2025

Starting from: VNĐ2,520,000++/room/night