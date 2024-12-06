Miss Culture International Friendship 2025 contest comes to the final stage

HÀ NỘI — The final stages of the Miss Culture International Friendship 2025 contest will take place next month in Japan, according to organisers.

The beauty pageant was officially launched as the highlight of an annual programme, themed Xuân Quê Hương (Homeland Spring) by the the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Japan in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese People in Japan.

Xuân Quê Hương is a cultural activity for overseas Vietnamese held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs at Tết (Lunar New Year).

The event will take place from January 4 to 5 in Saitama Prefecture and in Fukuoka from January 10 to 12.

There will be several booths displaying handicraft items and products to help introduce Vietnamese culture and tourism to international friends. Many Vietnamese artists will also participate in the event.

Vietnamese women who are working and living in Japan and other countries or territories worldwide are eligible to enter the beauty contest.

The top 26 finalists were announced at a launching ceremony on December 4. They will compete in several stages, such as evening gowns and a talent show, as well as taking part in charity projects for the community and a Q&A section.

Prizes of up to VNĐ3 billion (roughly US$118,000) will be awarded, with the winner receiving a crown and a cash prize totalling VNĐ100 million. The winning beauty queen will take part in three charity projects across three regions: Asia, Europe and Australia.

Thus far the contest is a little over halfway finished, with many practical activities in earlier rounds for contestants, who said it was a solid premise for them to be able to compete in the finals.

Pageant judges include famous and experienced beauty queens and MCs like Miss Phương Khánh, Runner-up Mai Ngô, Creative Director Nam Trung, MC/Actor Tuấn Tú and Designer Cao Minh Tiến.

With a great mission of promoting communication, connection and above all, honouring women's beauty, the event has received international support and attracted public attention as well as the participation of gorgeous contestants.

Along with the competitive programme, the contest offers valuable experience for candidates through a series of cultural and tourism activities such as workshops, travelling, talent shows and fashion modelling in Hà Nội.

The Miss International Cultural Friendship 2025 crown and tiaras for the four runners-up were crafted by THD - Crown & Jewelry.

The designs were inspired by lotus flowers and patterns in Vietnamese culture. In addition to their aesthetic creativity, the crowns and tiaras were also meticulously crafted to create harmony in both appearance and materials.

Miss International Cultural Friendship 2025 has become a large beauty contest for Vietnamese women living, studying and working in Japan.

It is regarded as a practical activity, honouring the image of 'Vietnamese women living beautifully and usefully', as well as the campaign 'Vietnamese women for social security and community' launched by the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka. It also helps strengthen solidarity, promoting the development of good relations between Việt Nam and Japan, according to organisers. VNS