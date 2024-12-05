Quảng Ninh province targets 20 million tourists in 2025

QUẢNG NINH — The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh is estimated to attract 19 million visitors in 2024, marking a 20 per cent increase from the previous year and fully meeting its target.

This figure includes 3.5 million international tourists. Revenues from tourism reach VNĐ46.46 trillion (more than US$1.8 billion), representing a 38 per cent rise compared to 2023.

To achieve its goal of welcoming 20 million visitors in 2025, including 4.5 million foreign visitors, the province has prioritised sustainable tourism development. Key strategies include improving service quality, diversifying tourism products, and expanding travel destinations.

In 2024, the province introduced 67 new tourism products, with 38 already launched. Notable additions include Carnaval Ha Long 2024, The Lighthouse Entertainment Complex, Wyndham Garden Sonasea Resort in Vân Đồn, and Angsana Quan Lạn Hạ Long Bay Hotel. Luxury yacht services and the "Heritage Journey" tour series also drew significant interest.

The province approved 21 new routes for Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay tours, while 29 more products are scheduled to be launched by year-end. Efforts to strengthen ties with international cruise operators and establish direct flights from China and the Republic of Korea to Vân Đồn International Airport have also been prioritised. Indian is a growing market, with notable visits from high-profile groups.

In the coming time, Quảng Ninh plans to increase tourism revenue by promoting its iconic attractions such as Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay, and Yên Tử national relic site. The province’s approach includes extensive marketing campaigns, boosting service competitiveness, and targeting both domestic and international markets to solidify its status as a premier tourist destination. — VNA/VNS