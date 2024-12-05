Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Introducing the Pho-bot

December 05, 2024 - 12:06
The Hà Nội Culinary Culture Festival 2024, held at Thống Nhất Park, celebrates Hà Nội's rich food heritage, with phở recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. Featuring 80 booths, live cooking demos and the innovative 'Digital Phở', the event brings together traditional flavours and modern technology, offering visitors the best of Hà Nội's culinary.

An expat’s guide to wedding season

For the uninitiated or freshly landed ‘expats’ who’ve yet to receive their baptism by firewater, here’s a primer on the choreographed chaos you’ve been witnessing, and perhaps, soon participating in.

