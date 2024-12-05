Introducing the Pho-bot

The Hà Nội Culinary Culture Festival 2024, held at Thống Nhất Park, celebrates Hà Nội's rich food heritage, with phở recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. Featuring 80 booths, live cooking demos and the innovative 'Digital Phở', the event brings together traditional flavours and modern technology, offering visitors the best of Hà Nội's culinary.
A special culinary culture event to highlight the best cooking styles and standout dishes of the Tiền River region in the Mekong Delta will take place this Friday, December 6 at HCM City’s Thảo Điền Residence.
Phở, the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup, has transcended its traditional roots and won hearts worldwide, with its latest milestone being the opening of Phở Hà Nội 1979 restaurant in the heart of Sydney, Australia, on December 2.
Vietnamese firms are making their mark at the 28th Artigiano International Handicrafts Fair in Milan, the capital of Lombardy - Italy's largest economic and cultural hub, from November 30 - December 8.