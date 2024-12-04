HBSO welcomes Christmas with classical ballet The Nutcracker

HCM CITY — The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform the world-famous classical ballet The Nutcracker at the Opera House on December 6, 7 and 8 to welcome the Christmas season.

The Nutcracker premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1892, and has become a worldwide favourite during the Christmas season.

The HBSO’s version was first performed in 2001 as part of the Transposition programme by the government of Norway to bring classical music projects to Việt Nam.

It was choreographed by Norwegian Johanne Jakhelln Constant, who earned a Master of Fine Arts in classical ballet and modern dance from the University of Iowa, the US.

The classical ballet was adapted from German author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by composer Tchaikovsky and choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

It tells the tale of a magical Christmas Eve when a girl named Clara receives a Nutcracker soldier as a gift from her godfather, Drosselmeyer. In her dream, Clara enters a magical world where the Nutcracker transforms into a prince. They together battle the Mouse King before embarking on a mesmerising journey through the Kingdom of Sweets.

Lê Thị Thùy Trang, a representative of HBSO, said: “The Nutcracker is performed worldwide every December, closely associated with the festive spirit of Christmas. With its unique storytelling approach, HBSO promises a performance perfect for all ages, from children to adults, offering everyone a chance to embrace the magic of the holiday season fully.”

The ballet will star Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh, who will play Clara.

Ninh got a scholarship to study with the Norwegian National Opera & Ballet, and participated in cultural exchanges to Korea. She has performed in the ballets Gissele, Cinderella and Ballet Kiều, which won the excellence award at the National Dance and Music Festival in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk in June 2022.

The performance will also feature Lê Tuấn Anh as the Nutcracker, La Mẫn Nhi as Snow Queen and Dewdrop, and dancers from the HBSO Ballet.

Lê Ha My, HBSO director, will conduct the female choir and symphony orchestra.

The Nutcracker will begin at 8pm at the Opera House at No.7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue. — VNS