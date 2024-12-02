Vietnamese band rocks ASEAN - India Music Festival 2024

NEW DELHI – Famous rock band Bức Tường (The Wall) represented Việt Nam at the ASEAN - India Music Festival 2024 that took place in New Delhi last weekend.

The festival was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs of India on the occasion of 10 years of India's "Act East" policy. It brought together 10 bands from the 10 ASEAN member states and five others from host India.

As the first to perform, the Vietnamese band rocked the outdoor stage at Purana Qila, one of the oldest forts in Delhi, with its famous songs.

Opening the event on November 29, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita affirmed that music is a common language that inspires, heals and connects people.

This festival highlighted the cultural bond that India and ASEAN have built over the years. It is a celebration of how music transcends borders and strengthens the ties between ASEAN and India in their shared journey of development, he said.

The ASEAN-India Music Festival 2024 gives the audience a rare opportunity to experience the rich and diverse sounds of both regions at one location. —VNA/VNS