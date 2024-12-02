Vietnamese traditional culture, arts association in Japan established

TOKYO — A ceremony was held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on November 30 to establish the Vietnamese traditional culture and arts association in the country (Betoraku).

The association was formed in response to the increasing desire among Vietnamese families in Japan to preserve and promote Vietnamese cultural traditions for the next generations that are born and raised in the host country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiếu called the establishment of the association a crucial piece in the ongoing development of the Vietnamese community in Japan, expressing his hope that the association will bring Vietnamese there together, towards the homeland, through cultural values.

The diplomat urged the association to expand its membership which, he said, should also include Japanese artists and cultural figures, helping deepen the relationship between the two countries and enrich Việt Nam's cultural treasure.

Professor Trần Văn Thọ, Honorary President of the association, said it’s time to establish such association to inherit and promote the beauty of the Vietnamese culture while providing opportunities for people to understand their historical and cultural roots, thereby connecting them to their homeland and enriching their spiritual lives.

Đỗ Khánh Hân, President of the association, said the association has set the three major goals of preserving, honouring, and spreading the beauty of Vietnamese culture and arts within the community and in Japan; maximising resources to effectively achieve these goals; and striving to become a bridge for Vietnamese cultural and artistic groups in Japan, and a reliable and quality partner of cultural and artistic institutions in both countries, contributing to promoting Việt Nam-Japan cultural exchanges. — VNA/VNS