NA approves shortened term, sets 2026 election date

May 21, 2025 - 11:06
The resolution shorten the term of the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and also sets March 15, 2026 as the date for the next election, which will select deputies to the 16th legislature and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.
Scene at the meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers on Wednesday passed a resolution to shorten the term of the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, with all 449 attending deputies voted in favour, or 93.93 per cent of the total.

The resolution also sets March 15, 2026 as the date for the next election, which will select deputies to the 16th legislature and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.

Prior to the vote, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng presented the draft resolution.

The 16th NA’s first session must convene no later than 60 days after the election date, while the newly-elected People’s Councils are required to hold their inaugural sessions within 45 days.

The NA Standing Committee, the Government, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, the NA committees, delegations, and deputies, as well as the People’s Councils and their members, and relevant entities are responsible for following the resolution in accordance with their respective functions and tasks. — VNS

