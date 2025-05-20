Memorial plaque inaugurated in Czech town to honour President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit

PRAGUE — A memorial plaque marking the historic 1957 visit of President Hồ Chí Minh to the Czech town of Chrastava was officially inaugurated on Monday on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s 135th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2025) and 75th anniversary of the Việt Nam–Czech Republic diplomatic ties (1950-2025).

The event was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, Chrastava authorities, the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, the Vietnamese Association in the country and its local chapters.

In his address, Ambassador Dương Hoài Nam highlighted the significance of the memorial as both a historical marker and a powerful symbol of enduring friendship between the two countries. He noted that the memorial site will be a place for the Vietnamese diaspora in the Czech Republic to honour President Hồ Chí Minh, reflect on their heritage, and strengthen community bonds.

Nam expressed his hope that local authorities will continue support for the preservation of the site as well as promotion of its values, helping local residents understand the importance of President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit. He emphasised that educating younger generations about this history will inspire them to cultivate the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

The ambassador extended heartfelt thanks to the people and leaders of Chrastava, especially Mayor Michael Canov, for their respect and affection for President Hồ Chí Minh, a revered figure in Vietnamese history.

Canov, for his part, recalled the significance of the visit as the first by a Vietnamese head of state to Chrastava.

During that trip in July 1957, the President met with hundreds of Vietnamese young cadets who were studying and living in the town. These children, entrusted to the care of Czech teachers, benefactors, and local authorities, were raised in a spirit of international solidarity and deep friendship between the two nations.

He affirmed that the bond between Chrastava and the Vietnamese community has deep roots in shared history, and has been thriving for years. He expressed profound gratitude for the Vietnamese community’s contributions, especially their solidarity during the 2010 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their consistent support for Chrastava’s socio-economic development over the recent past. — VNA/VNS