Việt Nam–Mexico mark 50 years of ties built on respect and sustainable cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Mexico was among the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam shortly after the historic reunification on April 30, 1975. Over the past 50 years, the two nations have cultivated a model relationship, marked by comprehensive, practical, and increasingly effective cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

This photo essay highlights the enduring bond between the peoples of Việt Nam and Mexico, as well as the promising potential for their bilateral partnership in the years to come. — VNS