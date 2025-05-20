Việt Nam–Mexico mark 50 years of ties built on respect and sustainable cooperation

|During his trip to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang.
HÀ NỘI — Mexico was among the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam shortly after the historic reunification on April 30, 1975. Over the past 50 years, the two nations have cultivated a model relationship, marked by comprehensive, practical, and increasingly effective cooperation across a wide range of sectors.
This photo essay highlights the enduring bond between the peoples of Việt Nam and Mexico, as well as the promising potential for their bilateral partnership in the years to come. — VNS
|As part of the APEC 2017 Leaders’ Week, on November 9, 2017, in Đà Nẵng, President Trần Đại Quang held bilateral talks with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. VNA/VNS Photo.
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng receives Ernesto Cordero Arroyo, President of the Mexican Senate, during the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-26) held in Việt Nam on January 20, 2018. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng.
|A delegation from the Hồ Chí Minh City Party Committee holds a working session with the Department of Economic Development of Mexico City in 2023. VNA/VNS Photo Phi Hùng.
|Vietnamese pangasius is among the popular export products to Mexico. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Nhung.
|Phương Nam Garment Import-Export Trading JSC (Hồ Chí Minh City) specialises in producing children’s clothing and men’s and women’s fashion apparel for export to the Mexican market.
VNA/VNS Photo An Hiếu.
|The Escuela Primaria República Socialista de Vietnam, located in the hilly Iztapalapa district on the outskirts of Mexico City, was established in 1975 to commemorate the establishment of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Mexico. It remains the only school in Latin America named after the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Phi Hùng.
|Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico, Head of the PT delegation to the Mexican House of Representatives, and Chairman of the Mexico–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group, donates 100 wheelchairs to the Việt Nam Children’s Fund on May 8, 2014. VNA/VNS Photo.
|Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng and the Vietnamese delegation lay a wreath at the Monument to the Heroes of Mexican Independence (1979). VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Lâm.
|Mexican President José López Portillo holds talks with Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng during his visit to Mexico on September 12–13, 1979. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Lâm.