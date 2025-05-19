Vietnamese Association in UK charts new course at 9th Congress

LONDON — The Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK) convened its 9th Congress for the 2025–2029 term on Sunday, reaffirming its mission to promote unity and sustainable development, and elevate the prestige of the Vietnamese community living there.

The congress reviewed the 2018–2024 term, a period marked by challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and internal leadership changes. Despite these hurdles, the VAUK sustained its flagship events such as Lunar New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, and held community football tournaments. The association also deepened ties with the homeland through visits to the Trường Sa (Spratly), fundraising for natural disaster and COVID-19 relief, and support for disadvantaged communities back home.

A key achievement was the VAUK’s partnership with the University of Languages and International Studies under the Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội to provide free Vietnamese language classes for children of expatriates. The association further modernised its outreach by launching a website, https://vauk.org/ , unveiling a new logo, and establishing a community library to serve as a hub for learning, research and cultural exchange.

Delegates discussed updates to the association’s charter and strategies to boost operational efficiency and community cohesion.

They elected a 14-member executive board representing Vietnamese groups across the UK, and appointed an advisory board of veteran contributors. Lê Thị Mỹ Lệ was named the VAUK’s new President while Kiên Phạm became Vice President.

In her first address, Lệ pledged to lead with unity, responsibility, and a commitment to community service. She underscored the association’s dedication to building a compassionate, inclusive, and culturally proud Vietnamese community that remains deeply connected to those in both the UK and Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Tuấn Việt, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, reaffirmed the embassy’s continued support for the VAUK in all of its endeavors.

Founded in 1977, the VAUK has long served as a vital link for Vietnamese expatriates, promoting cultural traditions and fostering integration while maintaining strong bonds with Việt Nam. — VNS