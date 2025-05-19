State President presents 40-year Party membership badge to Presidential Office head

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường presented a 40-year Party membership badge to Lê Khánh Hải, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Presidential Office, at a ceremony on Monday in Hà Nội.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also sent flower baskets to congratulate Hải on the occasion.

Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office highlighted that the badge reflects Hai’s unwavering dedication, integrity, and loyalty throughout his 40-year Party career, during which he held various positions at both central and local levels.

Upon receiving the honour, Hải described the badge as a proud milestone in his career and a reflection of the values he has embraced through decades of service under the Party’s leadership. — VNS