Deputy PM urges action plan to combat smuggling, fraud and counterfeit goods

HÀ NỘI — Ministries and sectors that are members of the Prime Minister's task force must finalise and issue by Tuesday a detailed action plan to implement a campaign to combat, prevent and suppress smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods in their respective sectors, ensuring a focused and targeted approach.

They will also establish their own task forces to monitor and oversee the implementation of these plans.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn set this requirement during the task force's first meeting held on Monday as part of the campaign against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

The task force was established under the Prime Minister’s Decision 950/QĐ-TTg dated May 17, with Deputy PM Sơn — head of the National Steering Committee 389 — serving as chief.

At the meeting, leadership representatives from ministries and sectors that are task force members discussed and provided feedback to refine the action plan. This includes conducting inspections and field surveys in key areas prone to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

The ministries and sectors also reported on their detailed action plans to implement an intensive campaign to combat, prevent and strictly handle crimes related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

They are currently reviewing their respective legal frameworks and promptly amending or proposing amendments to the relevant authorities to close loopholes that might be exploited for the production of counterfeit and substandard goods, as instructed by the Deputy PM.

“Ministries, sectors and local authorities must conduct inspections immediately after receiving reports from the public about the sale, production and consumption of counterfeit and substandard goods, ensuring strict enforcement against violations,” said Deputy PM Sơn.

He also requested that members of the task force personally assess the situation, conduct direct inspections and oversee the implementation of tasks within their respective ministries and sectors.

“Local authorities should closely and actively collaborate with task force members during the campaign, ensuring that administrative unit mergers do not lead to a relaxation in the fight against trade fraud and counterfeit and imitation goods,” said the Deputy PM.

As for public awareness efforts, he urged media agencies to focus on mobilising citizen participation in the fight against trade fraud, counterfeit and imitation goods, while also strictly regulating product advertisement content. VNS