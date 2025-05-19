Ceremony commemorates President Hồ Chí Minh's 135th birth anniversary in Laos

VIENTIANE A ceremony was held on Sunday at the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Site in Xiengvang village, Nongbok district, Khammouane province, Laos, to celebrate the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025).

In his remarks at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm underscored that late President Hồ Chí Minh devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation of Việt Nam and the struggle for peace, independence, democracy, and social progress of oppressed nations worldwide.

Tâm portrayed President Hồ Chí Minh as a radiant symbol of true patriotism, seamlessly integrated with proletarian internationalism. He further described the late leader as an exemplary international revolutionary who unwaveringly championed the cause of justice.

The ambassador also emphasised that the enduring Việt Nam–Laos friendship, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong, stands as a testament to President Hồ Chí Minh’s strategic foresight and unwavering dedication to nurturing international solidarity.

Following the ceremony, participants visited the traditional room within the memorial site, which features a collection of precious photographs and documents depicting President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and revolutionary path.

The site holds historical significance, being located where President Hồ Chí Minh once lived, studied, and engaged in revolutionary activities in the early 20th century as part of his journey to seek national salvation.

Later, delegates gathered to offer incense at the Laos–Việt Nam Combat Alliance Monument in Khammouane province. The act served as a tribute to the profound sacrifices of past generations and reaffirmed the shared resolve to preserve and strengthen the time-honoured and special Việt Nam–Laos relationship. VNS