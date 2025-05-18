President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy inspires national development journey: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — President Hồ Chí Minh remains deeply embedded in the hearts of each Vietnamese and a constant source of strength on the nation’s development path, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has written.

In his recent article marking the 135th birth anniversary of the late President (May 19, 1890 - 2025), the Party leader wrote that 56 years after his passing, President Hồ Chí Minh is still seen as walking alongside Việt Nam on every step of its journey, today and in the years to come.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the article.

UNCLE HỒ IS STILL WITH US IN OUR MARCHES

Tô Lâm

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam

For over half a century, every May, people across Việt Nam respectfully remember President Hồ Chí Minh—the nation’s genius leader who devoted his whole life to the Fatherland's independence and freedom, and the happiness of its people.

This year, marking his 135th birth anniversary, carries even deeper significance, reminding us of President Hồ Chí Minh’s immense contributions to the nation. As late Party General Secretary Lê Duẩn emotionally affirmed on behalf of the entire Party and people: “Our nation, our people, our homeland gave birth to President Hồ Chí Minh, the great national hero, who has brought glory to our nation, our people, and our homeland.” This statement has become a sacred truth, resonating deeply in the hearts of Vietnamese whenever his name is mentioned—beloved Uncle Hồ. His image remains deeply etched in the mind of every Vietnamese, ever-present and a continual source of strength for our nation’s journey of development. Fifty-six years after his passing, President Hồ Chí Minh is still seen as walking alongside Việt Nam on every step of its journey, today and in the years to come.

The great legacy of a simple man

President Hồ Chí Minh’s great revolutionary career left an invaluable legacy. Young patriot Nguyễn Tất Thành departed Nhà Rồng Wharf in 1911 seeking ways for national salvation. He travelled across the five continents, embraced Marxism-Leninism, and discovered the proletarian revolutionary path to liberate the Vietnamese people. He founded the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the spring of 1930—a brilliant milestone that ended the crisis over the nation’s salvation strategy at that time. Under the leadership of the Party that he founded and nurtured, our people achieved the great victory of the August Revolution in 1945, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and ushering in a new era of national independence. He then led the entire nation through two resistance wars against colonial and imperialist invaders, culminating in the Điện Biên Phủ victory that resounded across the five continents and shook the globe (1954) and the globe-shaking Great Spring Victory (1975), reunifying the country and ushering Việt Nam into an era of independence, unity, peace, and socialist construction.

Not only a great leader in the struggle for national liberation, President Hồ Chí Minh also laid a solid foundation for the country’s future through his ideology and exalted moral example. His thought is a comprehensive and profound system of views on the Vietnamese revolution, crystallising the nation’s traditional values and the quintessence of human thought. At its core lies the aspiration for national independence intertwined with socialism, aimed ultimately at bringing freedom, prosperity, and happiness to the people. Even in the most arduous years, he firmly affirmed an unchanging truth: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom.” This statement has become a guiding principle for the entire Party and people in their struggle to defend the nation and its value endures to this day. Hồ Chí Minh’s thought is reflected across all fields: from the view that the people are the root of all undertakings to the strategy of great national unity; and from the thought of building a State “of the people, by the people, for the people” to the foreign policy of peace, friendship, and cooperation with other nations. He always emphasised the role of the people: “Even in easy times, nothing can be done without the people; in difficult times, with the people, everything can be accomplished,” praising the power of solidarity among patriotic Vietnamese. He also focused on building a truly pure and strong ruling Party; emphasising revolutionary ethics with the qualities of “diligence, thrift, integrity, righteousness, and selflessness” as the foundation.

In President Hồ Chí Minh, ethics and thought united harmoniously in a simple, modest yet profoundly noble lifestyle. Throughout his life, he lived with integrity and humility. It is precisely this pure morality that left a vivid and concrete example for generations to follow and emulate. The qualities of “diligence, thrift, integrity, righteousness, and selflessness” that he taught are not only ideals for every cadre and Party member to uphold but have also become standards for all to aspire to. He affirmed: “A nation, a Party, and each individual, no matter how great and admired yesterday, cannot expect to be loved and praised today or tomorrow if their hearts are no longer pure.”

He didn’t just speak, but he led by example, doing more and saying less. This approach forged a powerful unity and absolute trust among the people in his leadership. His simplicity, sincerity, and warm, approachable manner made him a special leader, forever living in the hearts of every Vietnamese, inspiring them to “think of him with a purer heart.”

Not only the Vietnamese nation but also peace-loving and progressive people worldwide hold Hồ Chí Minh in high regard as a symbol of peace, freedom, and national liberation. In 1987, UNESCO honoured him as a “Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture." Hồ Chí Minh’s thought fuelled anti-colonial and anti-imperialist movements globally while inspiring efforts to build a more just and humane world.

Following in Uncle Hồ’s footsteps

More than half a century since Uncle Hồ passed away, his thought and example have continued to light the way, leading our nation to reap many great achievements of historical significance. The reality over nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal) has clearly demonstrated: every correct policy of the Party and every policy that satisfies the people reflects the inheritance and creative promotion of Uncle Hồ’s thought. Today, in all areas from economy, society, education, health to national defence, security and foreign affairs, we can clearly see the imprint of Hồ Chí Minh's thought – the foundation that guides the construction and safeguarding of the Fatherland in the new period.

Regarding economy, our country has achieved remarkable development thanks to its steadfastness in the path chosen by the Party and Uncle Hồ. From a poor and backward country before Đổi mới, Việt Nam has emerged as a middle-income developing country with a fast growing economy and deep integration into the world economy. The average GDP growth rate during 1986–2023 is about 6.5-7 per cent per year, turning Việt Nam into one of the 35 leading economies in the world and one of the top 20 countries with the largest trade scale. Our country has not only firmly ensured food security for more than 100 million people, but also become the world's leading exporter of rice and many other agricultural products. It could be seen that thanks to the creative application of Hồ Chí Minh's thought on independence and self-reliance, combined with opening-up and integration, we have built stronger economic potential than ever before. The achievements of the Đổi mới process have once again affirmed that the Party's development path, based on Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh's thought, is completely correct and creative.

Regarding social affairs, President Hồ Chí Minh's thought of "taking the people as the root" is clearly shown in the policies on social security, hunger eradication, poverty reduction and people's life quality improvement. In his Testament, he advised: "The Party must have a very good plan to develop the economy and culture, in order to constantly improve people's lives". He once said: "The policy of the Party and the Government is to take utmost care of people's lives. If the people are hungry, the Party and the Government are at fault; if the people are cold, the Party and the Government are at fault; if the people are ignorant, the Party and the Government are at fault; if the people are sick, the Party and the Government are at fault". Imbued with these teachings, our Party and State always consider improving the material and spiritual life of the people as the top and consistent task in all strategies and plans for national development. In recent years, the national target programmes such as new-style rural area building, sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have been widely implemented and achieved important results; the social security system is increasingly improved, while education, health care and culture have all made significant progress. In particular, the policy of eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses is being implemented strongly nationwide, aiming at the goal of no one having to live in difficult conditions or without housing by the end of 2025. The cultural and spiritual life has also received attention and investment with many practical activities and movements, enriching the spiritual life and improving the life quality of the people.

Regarding education and training, Hồ Chí Minh's thought always emphasised the role of "cultivating people" for the future of the nation. He advised: "For the sake of ten years, we must plant trees, for the sake of 100 years, we should cultivate people", considering education as the top national policy. Inheriting that thought, our country has invested efforts in developing education and has obtained many important results. So far, Việt Nam has universalised education at all levels of basic education nationwide, raising the literacy rate among adults to nearly 100 per cent. Many policies for fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training have been implemented, closely following the orientations that Uncle Hồ had outlined since the establishment of the country. Thanks to that, today's young generation of Vietnam not only has solid knowledge but is also educated in ideals, ethics, and lifestyle, continuing the revolutionary cause passed down by the previous generations.

Regarding public health care, President Hồ Chí Minh's thought of "loving and serving the people" has permeated the country's health sector. When he was still alive, President Hồ Chí Minh once said: "If every citizen is healthy, the whole country is healthy", setting the task of building a nation that is physically and mentally healthy. Today, we have a constantly growing health system, from the grassroots to the central level. The network of hospitals and medical establishments has been expanded across all regions, and many advanced medical techniques on par with the world level have been mastered. The spirit of "a good doctor is like a good mother" has been promoted, with the contingent of doctors day and night devoting themselves to following Uncle Hồ's example in caring for the sick. We are aiming to build a healthy Việt Nam where all people can live a long, healthy, good, and happy life. These results and policies all bear the deep imprint of President Hồ Chí Minh's humanitarian ideology and philosophy of comprehensive human development.

Regarding national defence and security, President Hồ Chí Minh shaped the strategic guideline of "National construction goes in tandem with defence" for the Vietnamese revolution. He founded the Vietnam People's Army and the People's Public Security, laying the foundation for solid all-people national defence and people's security. He taught: the revolutionary armed forces are the offspring of the people, from the people, and for the people to propagate, work, fight and sacrifice. In compliance with Uncle Hồ's teachings, fighting and sacrificing to protect the truth "Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom", we have been building revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually modern armed forces, capable of firmly protecting the Fatherland in all situations. The all-people defence position combined with the people's security position has been increasingly consolidated, creating an unparalleled strength to protect the country early and from afar. As a result, Việt Nam has maintained political stability, social order and security for many years, creating a favourable premise for economic development, while staying ready to defeat all sabotage plots and tactics of hostile forces. Hồ Chí Minh's thought on all-people defence, combining national strength with the strength of the times, continues to be the guiding principle for us to modernise the armed forces, enhance national defence potential, and firmly protect the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

Regarding foreign affairs, the Hồ Chí Minh era's diplomatic policy has been creatively applied by the Party and State, helping Việt Nam rise to a new level in the international arena. President Hồ Chí Minh put forward the diplomatic principle of independence, self-reliance, and diversification, and multilateralisation of relations - the core of which is to maintain national interests and peace and friendship among nations. As early as 1947, he affirmed that Việt Nam sought to "be friends with all democratic countries and not to create enmity with anyone", reflecting his farsighted vision of peaceful and cooperative diplomacy. Today, that thought has become a motto for action: Việt Nam is a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community. The external achievements we have gained so far have contributed to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development, while raising Việt Nam’s position and reputation in the international arena to the highest level ever. It can be affirmed that these brilliant external achievements stem from the thorough understanding of Hồ Chí Minh's diplomatic ideology – a smooth combination of steadfastness in principles and flexibility in strategies, putting national interests above all, while actively contributing to peace, progress in the region and the world and human civilisation.

Endless source of inspiration

More than anyone else, President Hồ Chí Minh understood that the revolutionary cause is a long-term process, requiring the engagement of successive generations. His thought, morality and style therefore not only illuminate the past, but also shine as an endless source of inspiration for the present and the future.

Our Party affirms that Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh's thought are always the ideological foundation, and the flag leading the nation towards socialism. The socio-economic development strategies and master plans to 2030, with a vision to 2045 all focus on the goal of "wealthy people, powerful country, democracy, equality and civilisation" - that is Uncle Hồ's aspiration for a peaceful, unified and prosperous Việt Nam when he was alive. Major orientations such as sustainable development, growth in parallel with social progress, building a self-reliant economy, and improving people's cultural and spiritual life all originate from his consistent thought. Following Uncle Hồ, our entire Party and people further promote the will of self-resilience, and the aspiration to rise up and innovate to bring the country forward quickly and strongly on the path of industrialisation and modernisation. It is Uncle Hồ's spirit of thinking big, acting bold, and devoting himself to the country and the people that has been inspiring today's generation to be determined to realise big goals and aspirations, making Việt Nam a powerful developed country in the future.

Hồ Chí Minh's moral example and style will forever be a guiding torch for every Vietnamese person in self-training and self-cultivation. Hồ Chí Minh's thought on Party building and revolutionary ethics are especially meaningful in the current Party rectification work, the fight against individualism, corruption and wastefulness. When he was alive, Uncle Hồ always reminded cadres and Party members to "keep our Party truly pure, worthy of being both a leader and a truly loyal servant of the people". Following his example, the entire Party is making every effort to strengthen discipline and order, resolutely fighting all phenomena of degradation, "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" within the Party. The combat against corruption and other negative phenomena in recent years has achieved many outstanding results, greatly encouraged by Uncle Hồ's example of integrity and humility. Every cadre and Party member today reflects on themselves in accordance with the ethical standards that Uncle Hồ set, from small to large matters, upholding the spirit of "diligence, thrift, integrity, and uprightness" and the sense of service to the people.

Particularly, for younger generations – the future owners of the nation – President Hồ Chí Minh stands as a shining example of patriotism, self-reliance, and aspiration to serve. Humble and moving life stories about his sacrifice and simple lifestyle, have always inspired Vietnamese young people in their studies and pursuit of excellence. From schoolchildren who recite verses and sing songs about him, to young people and intellectuals who are diligently creating in various fields, all find a great source of spiritual motivation from Uncle Hồ. It is this inspiration that has spurred countless young people to take on difficult tasks, volunteer to come to areas full of hardships, and contribute to building a “more dignified and prosperous” country, just as he once wished. The enduring vitality of Hồ Chí Minh’s thought continues to illuminate the hearts of every Vietnamese, serving as a source of soft power that propels the nation forward.

In its path ahead, our country faces not only abundant opportunities but also significant challenges, both objective and subjective. Globalisation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change, and strategic competition among major powers… are increasingly impacting all aspects of Vietnam’s political, economic, and social life. Domestically, difficulties persist, including low labour productivity, a not really steady scientific and technological base, regional development disparities among regions, ideological and moral degradation among a number of officials and Party members, corruption, and wastefulness… all remain urgent issues requiring resolute and effective solutions.

With a deep sense of responsibility towards the people and history, our Party and State remain steadfast in their pursuit of national development along the socialist path chosen by President Hồ Chí Minh, while implementing key strategic breakthroughs to bring about meaningful changes in this new era. Key breakthroughs that are being focused on include streamlining the administrative apparatus and improving national governance; reforming the growth model, developing green and digital economy; accelerating scientific and technological advancement and innovation; enhancing education and human resources quality; and building a clean, strong, and comprehensive Party and political system. Each transformative step aims to fulfil Uncle Hồ’s cherished wish to build a Việt Nam "ten times more beautiful," and “standing shoulder to shoulder with great powers of the five continents.”

In this context, continuing to study and follow Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and style is both a regular duty and an urgent necessity. We must learn from him daily – from the grand to the minute, from lofty ideals to everyday conduct with specific actions. To follow his example is to live with ideals and discipline, to embody compassion and responsibility, and to dare to think, act, and assume responsibility for the greater good. Learning from Uncle Hồ is not to praise him in a formal way, but to add faith, motivation, and courage to the current process of national construction.

Every official, party member and every Vietnamese citizen promises to engrave in mind Uncle Hồ's teachings, constantly cultivate, self-train, unite and join hands for the common goal. The strength of great national unity under the light of Hồ Chí Minh's thought will continue to be an endless source of energy, helping us overcome all challenges and gain many victories in the cause of innovation, integration and development.

The 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh is an opportunity for us to once again remind ourselves of our responsibility to the Fatherland and the people. The more proud we are of Uncle Hồ, the more we must strive to make his wishes come true. Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality and style will forever be precious assets for our nation on the path of development. Forever, Uncle Hồ is still with us in our marches - he is still alive in every action, every victory of the process of building and defending the Vietnamese Fatherland. We promise to follow the revolutionary path that the Party and Uncle Hồ have chosen, determined to build a prosperous and happy Vietnam, standing shoulder to shoulder with the world powers, worthy of the immense contributions of our beloved President Hồ Chí Minh. And that is the sacred truth that has gone down in history: "Great President Hồ Chí Minh lives forever in our cause!". — VNA/VNS