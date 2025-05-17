PM requires comprehensive review of bank accounts, SIM cards to prevent online fraud

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday urged the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant units to launch a comprehensive campaign to review bank accounts and phone SIM cards to strengthen state management and prevent online fraud.

Addressing the second meeting of the Government Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06, PM Chính requested localities to establish task forces to crack down on crimes related to smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, copyright infringement, and intellectual property violations, given the case of discovering and dismantling a network involving over 100 tonnes of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, which had previously gone unnoticed by local party committees, authorities, and relevant agencies.

To promote science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform, and the implementation of Project 06 on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022 - 2025 period, with a vision to 2030, he emphasised the importance of simplifying and eliminating cumbersome and troublesome administrative procedures; abolishing the ask-give mechanism; reducing compliance costs for citizens and businesses; and promoting public-private partnerships to mobilise all resources for development.

He requested allocating funds to ensure the target of dedicating 3 per cent of the annual total state budget expenditure to science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform, and Project 06; and promoting three strategic digital breakthroughs in digital institutions, digital infrastructure, and digital human resources.

The Government leader also required ministries, sectors, and localities to raise awareness, make breakthroughs in mindset transformation, demonstrate strong political determination, and take decisive action to create new momentum and a fresh spirit across society in the development of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform, and Project 06.

PM Chính emphasised the need to develop a comprehensive and modern digital infrastructure, especially by advancing telecommunications satellites and the national telecommunications backbone, expanding 5G coverage, developing the Internet of Things infrastructure, and particularly by putting the National Data Centre into operation. He directed that controlled pilot testing should be conducted for new technologies and the development of smart production and management, while maximising the effectiveness of science and technology funds, venture capital, startups, and innovation.

Ministries, sectors, and localities must focus on comprehensive digitalisation of activities; step up administrative reform to build a professional and modern administration; effectively implement new mechanisms and policies in managing civil servants and public employees; and promptly develop and issue guiding documents to address emerging difficulties and obstacles in the process of merging provincial-level administrative units and reorganising commune-level ones, ensuring that the organisational structure operates smoothly, without disruption or legal gaps.

Emphasising decentralisation and delegation of authority, the Prime Minister required ministries, sectors, and localities to continue providing and improving the quality and effectiveness of online public services in connection with administrative unit reorganisation.

Additionally, efforts should be made to complete public administrative service centres to handle administrative procedures for citizens and businesses; accelerate digitalisation, strengthen data integration, sharing, and reuse; ensure the smooth and continuous implementation of administrative procedures; and speed up the implementation of Project 06. — VNS